BNZ Crusaders team named to play the Bulls

The BNZ Crusaders play their second game in South Africa this weekend, taking on the Bulls in Pretoria. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made four changes to the starting fifteen that beat the Cheetahs last week.
In the forwards, Wyatt Crockett wears the number 1 jersey this week with Joe Moody providing cover off the bench. Lock Luke Romano comes into the starting line up to pair up with Scott Barrett, while Quinten Strange comes into the reserves. The loose forward trio will be made up of Pete Samu, Matt Todd - who will also captain the side - and Jordan Taufua, with Heiden Bedwell-Curtis coming into the 23 to provide cover.
In the backs, Mitchell Drummond rotates with Bryn Hall to start at halfback this week, and Tim Bateman comes in at second five with Ryan Crotty taking a spot on the bench.
The last time these two teams met was also in Pretoria in 2015, and on that occasion the Bulls came away with the win (31-19).
Kick off for Saturday night’s match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria is scheduled for 5:15pm local time (Sunday 7 May, 3:15am on Sky Sport in New Zealand).
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Bulls:
1. Wyatt Crockett
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Luke Romano
5. Scott Barrett
6. Pete Samu
7. Matt Todd (C)
8. Jordan Taufua
9. Mitchell Drummond
10.Richie Mo'unga
11. George Bridge
12. Tim Bateman
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Seta Tamanivalu
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Andrew Makalio
17. Joe Moody
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Quinten Strange
20. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis
21. Bryn Hall
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. Ryan Crotty
