BNZ Crusaders team named to play the Bulls

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 19:15

The BNZ Crusaders play their second game in South Africa this weekend, taking on the Bulls in Pretoria. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made four changes to the starting fifteen that beat the Cheetahs last week.

In the forwards, Wyatt Crockett wears the number 1 jersey this week with Joe Moody providing cover off the bench. Lock Luke Romano comes into the starting line up to pair up with Scott Barrett, while Quinten Strange comes into the reserves. The loose forward trio will be made up of Pete Samu, Matt Todd - who will also captain the side - and Jordan Taufua, with Heiden Bedwell-Curtis coming into the 23 to provide cover.

In the backs, Mitchell Drummond rotates with Bryn Hall to start at halfback this week, and Tim Bateman comes in at second five with Ryan Crotty taking a spot on the bench.

The last time these two teams met was also in Pretoria in 2015, and on that occasion the Bulls came away with the win (31-19).

Kick off for Saturday night’s match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria is scheduled for 5:15pm local time (Sunday 7 May, 3:15am on Sky Sport in New Zealand).

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Bulls:

1. Wyatt Crockett

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Luke Romano

5. Scott Barrett

6. Pete Samu

7. Matt Todd (C)

8. Jordan Taufua

9. Mitchell Drummond

10.Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Tim Bateman

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Andrew Makalio

17. Joe Moody

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Quinten Strange

20. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

21. Bryn Hall

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. Ryan Crotty