Tennis: Another win for kiwi in Portugal

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 08:20

Another win for Kiwi Davis Cup player Michael Venus and American doubles partner Ryan Harrison at the ATP tournament in Estoril, Portugal.

After beating the top seeds in the first round they accounted for the South American pair of Carolos Berlocq (Argentina) and Sergio Glados (Peru) 6-4 6-3 in the quarters in just over an hour of play this morning.

Statistically Venus and Harrison served more aces, won two of their six break point opportunities and conceded no break points as well as winning 77 per cent of their first serves.

In the semifinals they are drawn to play the lower ranked pair of Ariel Behar (Uruguay) and Aliaksandr Bury (Belarus) on Saturday (NZ time).

At the ATP tournament in Istanbul fellow Kiwi Davis Cup team member Artem Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe play their quarter-final against Antonio Sancic (Croatia) and Adil Shamasdin (Canada) tonight.