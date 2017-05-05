WBOP Magic upcoming media opportunities

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 10:52

After six round in the ANZ Premiership, New Zealand new elite Netball league, the WBOP Magic are hitting their straps and making their mark.

With another stellar win at last weekend’s Super Sunday in Invercargill, the Magic have secured second place on the ladder, just one point clear of third placed Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse.

Next up, WBOP Magic take on local rivals the SKYCITY Mystics on Wednesday 10 May, 7:40pm at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton. This game will be the return leg after the two teams met in Round 4, with the Mystics narrowly taking a 67-62 win. Needless to say the WBOP Magic will be looking to turn the tables this time around, and based on recent form it’s going to be all up for grabs.

Ahead of the game, Magic will be providing the below opportunities for media to obtain interviews and visuals:

Monday 8 May, 3:15 - 5:30pm

Fraser High School, 72 Ellicott Road, Hamilton

Head Coach Margaret Forsyth and athletes will be available for interviews from 3:15-3.30pm. On-court training vision and imagery will be available thereafter.

It would be appreciated if Media Outlets interested in attending could RSVP to a member of the Communications Team by 5pm, Friday 5 May (details below). Please also advise of any individuals you would like to speak with, however, note availability will be determined on a first come, first served basis.