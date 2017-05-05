ARL gear up for SAS College Rugby League season kick-off

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 15:35

Auckland Rugby League are gearing up for the 2017 SAS College Rugby League season kick-off.

The preliminary pools get underway next Wednesday May 10, with the championship rounds (contested between the top three teams from each pool) starting on June 14.

The premier grand final is set down for August 16 at Mt Smart Stadium #2.

ARL football development officer James Pulehega says it’s going to be another big year for the SAS College Rugby League competition.

"Renowned rugby union school Wesley College return following their successful debut in the competition last year which saw them secure a spot in the 2016 grand finale," said Pulehega.

"It will be another cut-throat affair and a close race to secure spots in the championship rounds.

"We've seen a number of players come through the college system and it will be exciting to see who shines this year."

The secondary school competition demonstrates a proven pathway in the NRL.

Vodafone Warriors' captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Otahuhu College), David Fusitu’a (Kelston Boys' High School), Toafofoa Sipley (St Paul's College) and Junior Pauga (Kelston Boys' High School) have all come through the Auckland College Rugby League competition.

More recently, ARL's 2016 SAS College Rugby League Player of the Year Zae Wallace who played a starring role for Westlake Boys' last year has since signed with the Gold Coast Titans.

Wallace -who made his debut for the under 20's last month- said college football opened doors in supporting his dream of playing rugby league professionally.

"It's a real privilege to represent your school in college footy," said Zae.

"There's a lot of history with schools like St Paul's, Kelston and Otahuhu… coming into the competition as a fairly new team and to get some wins over them is pretty special.

"I'll be keeping an eye on the competition for sure," he said.

Back-to-back premier winners -St Paul's College- will return to defend their title for their third year straight playing against Avondale, Southern Cross, Mt Albert and Westlake Boys' in Pool A.

Runners up -Wesley College- will play in Pool B alongside Papatoetoe, Aorere, Manurewa, Western Springs and Kelston Boys' who were placed third.

Nine schools will also compete in the under 15s nine-a-side grade.