Win the ultimate Investec Super Rugby referee training experience

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 16:44

Is your rugby team match-fit and ready to win it all this season? Specsavers is looking to reward a deserving New Zealand rugby team with an invaluable training experience, for the second year running.

As part of Specsavers’ sponsorship of the Investec Super Rugby referees, the Specsavers Ultimate Referee Training Experience is open to rugby clubs and school teams across New Zealand and will allow one lucky group the chance to learn from a pro in the game. Included in the experience is a personalised training session with an Investec Super Rugby referee, $1,000 cash for the team, a comprehensive eye exam and glasses.

Thanks to their partnership with Specsavers, the Investec Super Rugby referees have their eyes tested regularly to ensure they don’t miss a thing on the field and Specsavers want to make sure that local Kiwi teams don’t either.

"The Ultimate Referee Training Experience is a great way for our Investec Super Rugby referees to pass on their knowledge of the game to players, coaches, and referees at a local level," says Rod Hill, NZ Rugby High Performance Referee Manager.

"The Investec Super Rugby referees are highly trained and we rely on them to make the right calls, for this, their eyesight needs to be precise and sharp. Our partnership with Specsavers ensures all our refs are match fit," he adds.

Specsavers is committed to looking after the eye health of not only rugby referees, but all Kiwis, which is why the prize also includes a comprehensive eye examination for each member of the winning team, plus prescription glasses for those that need them.

Following the success of last year’s competition, Brendan Thompson, Specsavers New Zealand Country Director, says "We’re excited to give another deserving local rugby team the chance to gain invaluable skills and knowledge in a sport they love, whilst making sure their eyesight is at its best.

"Being trained by a professional referee who knows the game inside and out is a unique opportunity that the chosen team will be sure to benefit from," he adds.

The Hornby Under 13s rugby team took away the prize last year, just in time for their trip to Queenstown to compete in the New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival.

Shannon Robinson, Team Manager for the Hornby Under 13s says, "The skills learned and the experience had by the team last year was invaluable, not to mention the kids had a blast being trained by game expert, Jamie Nutbrown! A lot of hard work goes into training each season and I would encourage all local teams, coaches or managers to enter the Ultimate Referee Training Experience and reward their players."

The winning team will receive:

- An exclusive training session with an Investec Super Rugby referee

- $1,000 cash prize for the team

- A comprehensive eye examination at Specsavers with a free pair of prescription glasses for each team member who requires them

For more information on how to enter a team for the chance to win the Ultimate Specsavers Investec Super Rugby Referee Training Experience, visit superrugby.co.nz/specsavers. Entries close 12.00am 26th June.