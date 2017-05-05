Wall rested for Thunderbirds clash

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 19:46

GIANTS Netball advises Sarah Wall will not travel to Adelaide to meet the Thunderbirds this Sunday 7 May. Wall will instead be replaced by GIANTS Training Partner Amy Parmenter for Round 11, after suffering a minor injury last weekend in Perth.

Club medical staff confirmed Wall suffered a minor hamstring strain on court against West Coast Fever, and the decision has been made to rest the permanent replacement player for this weekend.

Wall has completed modified training this week, and it is expected she will continue to increase her training load in preparation for the Melbourne Vixens in Round 12 at Canberra’s AIS Arena.

"While we’re disappointed not to have Sarah available for this weekend, we’re taking a cautious approach as we head into the business end of the season," Fitzgerald said.

"Sarah has done incredibly well since joining us a few weeks ago, and she will continue to play an important part in our team as we head towards the Finals Series.

"I’m excited to give Amy Parmenter an opportunity, this being the second time she has been called into the team this season-. She’s a talented young midcourter who has a really bright future, and has been training with us from pre-season so she understands our structures really well."

GIANTS Netball will meet the Adelaide Thunderbirds at Priceline Stadium, SA at 1pm AEST on Sunday 7 May. Telstra TV and the Netball Live App will be bringing all the action live, with 9GEM set to replay the Round 11 contest on delay - check your local guides for details.

2017 Suncorp Super Netball

1:00pm (AEST), Sunday 7 May

Priceline Stadium, Adelaide

Broadcast

Live on Telstra TV and the Netball Live App at 1pm AEST; replayed on 9GEM (check local guides).

