Racing Queensland launches Winter Harness Racing Carnival

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 19:55

Racing Queensland has launched the 2017 Queensland Winter Harness Racing Carnival featuring 16 black type races including the biggest event of the year, the UBET Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship.

Racing Queensland CEO Eliot Forbes said the awarding of Grand Circuit status for Blacks A Fake in February elevates the profile of harness racing in Queensland, providing an international focus for the Winter Carnival.

The Blacks A Fake is the feature race on the 10-race Blacks a Fake night, the final event of the Albion Park Winter Carnival. The $200,000 Group One race is named after Australia’s highest ever stakes earner and greatest champion Blacks A Fake, the winner of three Winter Cups, two Queensland Pacing Championships and four Inter Dominions.

"The timing is perfect for harness racing in Queensland. Blacks A Fake is the final pace event in a Grand Circuit schedule that includes New Zealand, West Australia, New South Wales and Victoria.

Among those expected to make a Winter Racing Carnival appearance are Victorian trainer David Aiken who has confirmed his intentions of nominating Hectorjayjay in both the Sunshine Sprint, which he won last year, and Blacks A Fake.

NSW trainer Kevin Pizzuto is also expected to target both the Sunshine Sprint and The Blacks A Fake in 2017 with former New Zealander Tiger Tara. Another possible starter is Classy New South Wales pacer Bling It On, currently sitting third on the Grand Circuit points table for trainer John McCarthy.

The harness carnival begins on June 2 at Redcliffe and builds towards the Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship on July 15, a meeting that features three Group 1 events and the Group 2 Queensland Derby.

Albion Park has recently undergone major resurfacing work in preparation for the carnival, further enhancing the safety and performance of the track.

This year Racing Queensland has invested in ensuring that not only key winter carnival races are highlighted across the winter carnival, but additionally all races across the state during this period, emphasised by the "We're Racing Everywhere" campaign across all three codes.