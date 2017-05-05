Racing Queensland launches Winter Greyhound Racing Carnival

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 19:57

Racing Queensland has launched the 2017 Winter Greyhound Racing Carnival which will be held over six weeks, beginning on the 30th of May.

RQ CEO Eliot Forbes said this year’s focus is ‘We’re Racing Everywhere’ across all three codes. "Queensland is a big state and our aim is to share the thrill of Winter racing far and wide. The Winter Greyhound Racing Carnival features events from Ipswich to Cairns."

The carnival comprises five weeks of Group racing action at Albion Park. Highlights of the Carnival include the Group 1 Gold Cup Final (710m) for stayers on 15 June 2017 and the Group 1 Winter Cup (520m) for the sprinters on 6 July 2017. Both races are worth $110,000 total prizemoney. In addition, Albion Park’s Winter Chase has been elevated to Group 3-level prize money as recognition of its importance as a lead-in to the Group 1 Gold Cup.

Super Night at Albion Park on 22 June features the highest quality racing over all five race distances at Albion Park (331m,395m,520m,600m,710m) including the Group 3 Superstayers Invitational (710m).

The racing highlights aren’t restricted to Albion Park with the Queensland feature race schedule including events hosted by the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club, Rockhampton Greyhound Racing Club, Townsville Greyhound Racing Club, Capalaba Greyhound Racing Club, Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club and the Cairns Greyhound Racing Club.

Cyclone Debbie and the Fitzroy River flood have forced a delay to the running of the Rockhampton Cup. The series will fall within the winter carnival dates with a final date to be confirmed soon. In recognition of the quality of racing in Rockhampton the Rockhampton Cup has had prize money increased to $37,500 with the aim of achieving an upgrade to Group 3 status and delivering Group races at every TAB venue in Queensland.

While not officially part of the Winter Carnival, the Australian Greyhound Racing Association National Sprint and Distance Championships will be hosted by Albion Park on Friday 25 August 2017, bringing international coverage to greyhound racing in Queensland.