Investigations into alleged incident on-going - NZRL

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 16:29

New Zealand Rugby League have this morning been made aware of an alleged incident involving Kiwis Captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor last night in Canberra following the ANZAC Test.

We are working with the NRL while investigations into the alleged incident are on-going and New Zealand Rugby League will not be making any comment until more information becomes available.

If the allegations are proven to be true New Zealand Rugby League will be taking action immediately.