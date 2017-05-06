Waikato Boxer gets second chance at his career

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 15:42

Hamilton, New Zealand’s "The Unspeakable One" Zane McNab will get a second chance in boxing this year in Melbourne.

McNab a former New Zealand amateur champion, debuted last year against Nick Hikorua in September, however the bout end in the second round due to McNab receiving cracked ribs. McNab did went into the bout with an injury but did not make any excuses and was grateful for the opportunity.

Now in 2017, McNab is training out of a new camp in Auckland with John Conway but still residing in Hamilton. His first bout for this year will be against Darcy Boland in Melbourne on June 17th. This is Boland’s third bout of his career with one win, one lose. Christchurch, New Zealand’s Ratu Dawai will also be fight on the card along side Argentinian New Zealand Resident, Tomas Andres Reynoso, who is in the main event.

McNab bout was at risk when he had an unfortunate freak accident at his day job when a 30 kg (66 Ibs) concrete slab hit his lower back. He will be healed 100% by the time the bout comes around according to the doctors, however it will limit his training time leading into the bout.

If McNab gets through this bout, he is scheduled for another bout on the Lance Bryant vs Junior Pati NZ title undercard in Auckland on July 8th. McNab will be going against the son of the promoter, Skope Siaosi. Siaosi will be making his pro debut however he has had 12 corporate bouts in his career so far.

The Melbourne bouts on June 17th including Zane McNab vs Darcy Boland, Ratu Dawai vs Ray Dimachki and Tomas Andres Reynoso vs Michael Zerafa will all be available to purchase live stream on liveboxing.com.au

The Auckland bout on July 8th at Auckland Netball Centre in St John including Zane McNab vs Skope Siaosi, Nailini Helu vs Caroline Daniels, Jerome Pascua vs Rob Ramsey and Lance Bryant vs Junior Pati for NZNBF and UBF Asia Pacific Cruiserweight title, has GA tickets available now for $45 presale or $55 Door Sale. Get your presale tickets from Mal or Raylyne on 022 074 4250 or 022 644 1375.