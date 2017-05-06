Nominations for Group 1 races show positive growth

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 14:19

Racing Queensland (RQ) has recorded a substantial increase in the number of quality Group 1 nominations for the 2017 Queensland Winter Racing Carnival.

Leading the field is the $1.5m UBET Stradbroke Handicap with 133 entries, 38 more than last year. Also attracting strong interest are the James Boag’s Premium 10,000 and Darley Kingsford-Smith Cup which collectively received 32 more nominations than 2016.

The increase in nominations follows changes to the order of the Group 1 sprint program for 2017, with the Doomben 10,000 run two weeks prior to the Darley Kingsford-Smith Cup (formerly BTC Cup), providing a strong lead into the Stradbroke Handicap.

Also extremely well supported are fellow Group 1’s Treasury Brisbane Queensland Oaks (89 entries), Channel 7 Queensland Derby (99 entries) and BMW Australia JJ Atkins (123 entries).

RQ CEO Dr Eliot Forbes was pleased with the increased interest. "These numbers are a strong indication that the Carnival will be well supported with Queensland playing host to the best of local, interstate and international stables.

"We are delighted by the quality of the nominations, with a majority of the country’s largest stables heavily represented, including Darren Weir, Chris Waller, Peter and Paul Snowden, Team Hawkes, Waterhouse/Bott and Hayes/Daberning."

Over 400 horses trained outside of Queensland are included, with 150 from Victoria, 238 from NSW and excellent representation from NZ, including the powerful and highly respected Te Akau operation.

Some of Australia’s elite horses have nominated, including Group 1 winners Black Heart Bart, English, Russian Revolution, It’s Somewhat, Sense of Occasion and Hey Doc.