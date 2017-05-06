Racing Queensland secures Free to Air coverage of Brisbane Racing Carnival

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 13:56

Racing Queensland (RQ) and Racing.com have finalised an agreement to secure live free-to-air coverage for five race days of the Channel Seven Brisbane Racing Carnival.

RQ CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said the agreement was a positive step for the sport, enhancing the reach of Queensland racing around the nation.

"To achieve free-to-air television coverage is a great benefit to our racing product because our races will be visible to many who might not normally have the opportunity to enjoy coverage.

"We expect that this coverage will also promote wagering in Queensland to a new audience and ensure as many people as possible enjoy the thrill of racing."

Racing.com CEO Andrew Catterall is looking forward to providing greater exposure for Queensland racing.

"This is a good opportunity for Racing.com to partner with Racing Queensland and the Brisbane Racing Club to help grow the national audience and wagering for the Brisbane Racing Carnival through premium coverage on our free-to-air, Foxtel, streaming and digital platforms.

"We know our audience will appreciate the extended coverage of the Carnival, which is a highlight of the national racing calendar."

The Chairman of Brisbane Racing Club, Neville Bell said the agreement was a major boost for the club.

"What this means is we will have a unique opportunity to showcase to a greater national audience than ever before the quality of our facilities and the high calibre of racing that is a feature of the Channel Seven Brisbane Racing Carnival," Mr Bell said.

"In Doomben and Eagle Farm racecourses we have fantastic settings in premier locations. To know that people all over the country can watch our events through a full media spectrum is fantastic.

"I’d also like to acknowledge Tabcorp for their assistance in enabling this opportunity."

The agreement means live vision of Brisbane races will be included in Racing.com’s Saturday offering from the 13th of May till the 10th of June on free-to-air television, complementing Channel Seven’s coverage of Stradbroke Day.

The five days are:

James Boag’s Premium Doomben 10,000 Day, Saturday 13th May, Doomben Racecourse, Ascot.

Hardy Brothers Doomben Cup Day, Saturday 20th May, Doomben Racecourse, Ascot.

Darley Kingsford Smith Cup Day, Saturday 27th May, Eagle Farm Racecourse, Ascot.

Treasury Brisbane Ladies’ Oaks Day,Saturday 3rd June, Eagle Farm Racecourse, Ascot..

UBET Stradbroke Day, Saturday 10th June, Eagle Farm Racecourse, Ascot.

The Brisbane race events will also be featured on Racing.com’s digital channels with extensive additional previews in their catalogue of shows including ‘Get On.’