NZ Rugby announces 125th Anniversary match against the Barbarians

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 05:45

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today formally confirmed that the All Blacks will play the Barbarians at Twickenham on November 4 in the opening game of their 2017 end of year Northern Tour.

The match has been planned as a celebration of the 125th anniversary of New Zealand Rugby and will be the first time the All Blacks have returned to Twickenham since their historic triumph in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

November’s special match will be a rare treat for all rugby lovers, and marks the 11th time that the Barbarians and the All Blacks have played in their history. The All Blacks have won seven of the previous outings, with the Barbarians winning on two occasions and one draw.

The All Blacks last played the Barbarians in 2009 and will be looking to avenge a 25-18 loss in a match that saw South African Bryan Habana score a hat-trick of tries.

NZR CEO Steve Tew said the All Blacks playing the Barbarians was one of world rugby’s great traditions and a fitting way to mark NZR’s 125th Anniversary on their Northern Tour.

"We are delighted to announce the match against the Barbarians. Like the All Blacks, the Barbarians are part of rugby’s rich history and the match later this year is a befitting way to mark our 125th anniversary. Playing the Barbarians is always a special occasion and we think our shared history make this game the most appropriate way to mark our milestone.

"We have fond memories of playing at Twickenham and it will be interesting to see who the Barbarians line up for the match, it’s always a tough team and a great contest. Many of our team haven't played the Barbarians before so it will be both an honour and a challenge at the start of our tour."

Barbarians President Micky Steele-Bodger said: "We’re excited to be renewing one of rugby’s great rivalries at Twickenham on November 4 and we believe it will be another classic encounter between two famous teams.

"The Barbarians expect to bring together some of the world’s greatest players to take on the All Blacks and to play with the style and attacking flair that the club’s traditions demand."

The Barbarians match will kick off the All Blacks Northern Tour, with the team playing France in Paris on November 11, Scotland in Edinburgh on November 18 and Wales in Cardiff on November 25. New Zealand Rugby is also currently organising a midweek match following the French Test, with details to be confirmed in due course.

The match will see the teams play for the Killik Cup and is being organised by TLA Worldwide in conjunction with ISI, and with the support of the Barbarians and NZR. TLA Worldwide have previously worked with the NZR organising sell out matches for the All Blacks in the USA against the USA in 2014 and against Ireland in 2016.

Chairman of TLA Worldwide Bart Campbell was pleased to be continuing the relationship with the NZR and thrilled to be working with the Barbarians.

"What a fitting way to mark such a significant milestone. The World Champions against one of the most famous teams in World Rugby. It will be a free-flowing display that will showcase the best rugby has to offer," he commented.

Tickets for the match will go on general public sale on Wednesday the 10th of May at 9am at Ticketmaster.co.uk.