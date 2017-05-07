Southern Steel defeat Tactix

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 16:54

Experience shone through for the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel who were forced to dig deep before securing a late 61-55 win over the Silvermoon Tactix in Dunedin on Sunday.

Rotating their team for the top versus bottom clash, the value of Steel shooting machine Jhaniele Fowler-Reid was evident when the giant Jamaican was rested for half the match.

That evened up the contest considerably, the Tactix enjoying their best outing of the season when pushing the home team all the way, falling away at the end against Steel’s top line-up but also unlucky not to grab a bonus point for their efforts.

Looking to give some of their younger brigade more court time, the Steel took the opportunity to inject goal attack Jamie Hume and goal defence Abby Erwood into the starting line-up for the first time.

While still having the safety net of Fowler-Reid, 21-year-old Hume did not look out of place, effectively setting up the circle movement and shooting with accuracy.

Both teams contributed to an open and entertaining spectacle early on, the Tactix showing great patience in getting the ball into Brooke Leaver and Anna Thompson as the pair ensured the visitors held their own.

A clutch of mistimed passes from the Tactix proved crucial, the Steel pouncing and punishing while building a handy 21-14 lead at the first break, Fowler-Reid sinking a perfect 16 goals from 16 attempts.

One tall goal shooter replaced another on the resumption, Fowler-Reid taking a seat on the bench while rookie 1.94m Ellie Bird took her place under the Tactix hoop.

Elevated from the Mainland Beko Netball League team the week before, Bird made an instant impression, her height proving a ready and visible target. Midcourters Thompson and Nicola Mackle provided an efficient service as the visitors evened up the contest.

The Steel took time to adapt to their new combination of Te Paea Selby-Rickit (goal shoot) and Hume, the Tactix more than keeping their opponents honest as they went on to narrowly win the quarter, the home team heading into the main break with a 34-28 lead.

Fowler-Reid remained on the bench for the third stanza, Hume and Selby-Rickit switching positions ahead of a stirring comeback from the Tactix.

With Leaver and Bird excelling under the Tactix hoop and defenders Zoe Walker and Temalisi Fakahokotau picking off turnovers at the other end, the visitors chipped away at the deficit before levelling up.

It was an exciting run to the last break, the teams going goal-for-goal with the Steel protecting a narrow 53-52 lead.

Official Result and Stats:

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 61 def Silvermoon Tactix 55

Shooting Stats - Steel

Fowler-Reid: 29/31 @ 94%

Hume: 16/23 @ 70%

Selby-Rickit: 16/19 @ 84%

Shooting Stats - Tactix

Leaver: 17/25 @ 68%

Thompson: 4/5 @ 80%

Bird: 34/39 @ 87%

MVP: Zoe Walker (Tactix)