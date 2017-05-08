Tennis: ATP title for Mike Venus in Portugal

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 07:14

New Zealand Davis Cup player Michael Venus has combined with American Ryan Harrison to win the Millennium Estoril Open with a 7-5 6-2 victory over experienced Spaniards David Marrero and Tommy Robredo this morning.

Both teams traded early service holds, but the Kiwi-American duo grabbed the crucial break up 6-5 to take the opening set. They broke Marrero and Robredo twicein the second set and won the match in 59 minutes.

"It’s great to win the title here with my good friend Ryan, we played pretty good for the today and nice to get a title again after a hard few months of results," said Venus.

Venus and Harrison had lost in the opening round of both their previous tournaments together, including last week in Budapest, however in this tournament things turned for them as they combined better and also rode their luck too. They saved three match points in their semifinal victory over Ariel Behar and Aliaksandr Bury yesterday and were too sharp in the final.

It is Venus’ sixth ATP doubles title and his second on clay with his maiden title being in Nice two years ago with Mate Pavic.

Hi ranking should improve from its current position of 41 to around the 37 mark.

Venus will play at the big Aix en Provence Challenger in France this coming week where he will team with Australian John Patrick Smith. Fellow Kiwis Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak are also in the same draw with their respective doubles partners.