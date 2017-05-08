Macdonald brothers take charge

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 14:34

By Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

It is two wins in a row now for Christchurch's Hamish Macdonald, but it's his elder brother, Angus Macdonald, who remains top of the New Zealand Enduro Championships points table.

There was little to separate the sibling rivals as they tackled the fourth round of six in the national series near Greta Valley, just north of Christchurch, on Saturday, the two men finishing first and third overall for the day, with defending national champion Brad Groombridge sandwiched between them in the overall runner-up position.

Even after seven terrain tests during the course of the day, there was just 30 seconds to separate the top two riders, with championship leader Angus Macdonald finishing the day just a further five seconds back from runner-up Groombridge.

Helensville’s Tom Buxton and Mokau's Adrian Smith rounded out the top five at Greta Valley.

"It definitely feels good to get another win," said Hamish Macdonald. "I'm just trying to ride smooth and consistent and that seems to be paying off.

"The course on Saturday had a lot of variation ... with mud, rocks and grassy sections too. It had a bit of everything really and the conditions were perfect because it had rained a little bit during the week before, so dust wasn't an issue.

"This result puts me up to second overall in the championship chase but I'm still a long way behind Angus in the points.

"Even if I win the next two rounds, I think Angus only needs to finish runner-up both times and he can still win the title. I need for something pretty special to happen if I am to win it."

Whitianga's Blake Wilkins, was again the leading intermediate grade rider at the weekend, the 16-year-old winning the day at Greta Valley by nearly a minute from Te Aatatu’s Rios Aspen, with 54-year-old Ellerslie rider Jeff Van Hout rounding out the top three, finishing 14 seconds further back.

The series now heads to Waitawhiti Station, east of Eketahuna, for round five on June 3, with the series wrapping up near Tokoroa just two days later, on June 5.