May 20th Roller Derby double header

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 22:01

Richter City is set to open their roller derby season with a bang. Four (4) teams, two (2) games, one (1) night.

Coming up on Saturday 20th May, at Kilbirnie Recreation Centre, Richter City Roller Derby (RCRD) will be hosting their first Double Header of the year. Competing this month are both of Richter City travel teams, The All Stars and The Convicts, on their home track, Whanganui’s River City Rollers and the Vagine Regime Aotearoa with skaters from all over New Zealand.

Two games of roller derby, for the price of one - RIchter City All Stars play Vagine Regime with a 5pm start whistle, Richter CIty Convicts will take on River City Rollers at 7pm.

Garage Project Bar (alcohol will not be served to minors) and a variety of other awesome local food options will be available at Kilbirnie Rec as always. There will also be RCRD exclusive merchandise available and a stall featuring goods from one of RCRD’s sponsors, Thunderpants.

RCRD Sponsor, Te Aro Physiotherapy and Pilates, will be on hand for skaters and Wellington Free Ambulance will also be present, for those just-in-case moments, but in the hopes they’re not needed and can just enjoy the event. To ensure the safety of our fans, the first 3 rows of the up-close, trackside 'suicide seating', which is right next to the track is restricted to aged 18+ only, but there is plenty of other seating, including tiered seating.

The derby season in New Zealand has kicked off with a bang already, with skaters from all teams trailing for the 2018 Roller Derby World Cup squad. So we can expect to see skaters take track that are training with Team New Zealand ahead of the World Cup.

Doors open at 4pm, the games are set to begin at 5pm and the Headliner game at 7pm. Exit and re-entry available. Tickets available at: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2017/roller-derby-double-header/wellington