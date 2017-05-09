Under 20 squad named for Rugby World Championship in Georgia

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 09:15

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has named its squad for the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Georgia, to be held from 25 May to 18 June.

New Zealand has won the annual tournament on five occasions, with their last victory in 2015.

The team is:

Forwards:

Asafo Aumua Wellington

Sam Caird Waikato

Adrian Choat Auckland

Tom Christie Canterbury

Ryan Coxon Waikato

Tim Farrell Hawke’s Bay

Alex Fidow Wellington

Luke Jacobson (C) Waikato

Ezekiel Lindenmuth Auckland

Marino Mikaele-Tuu Hawke’s Bay

Dalton Papalii Auckland

Jacob Pierce Auckland

John (JP) Sauni Auckland

Samuel SladeA uckland

Pouri Rakete-Stones Hawke’s Bay

Isaia Walker-Leawere Wellington

Backs

Caleb Clarke Auckland

Ereatara Enari (VC) Canterbury

Braydon Ennor Canterbury

Tima Faingaanuku Tasman

Tiaan Falcon Hawke’s Bay

Will Jordan Tasman

Kemara Hauiti-Parapara

Wellington

Orbyn LegerCounties Manukau

Josh McKayCanterbury

Jona NarekiOtago

Tamati TuaNorthland

Thomas Umaga-Jensen Wellington

Players unavailable for selection:

Jordie Barrett Taranaki

Stephen Perofeta Taranaki

Peter Umaga-Jensen Wellington

New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott said it was a difficult task to whittle the squad down to the 28 players that will go to Georgia.

"All 32 players we took on the successful Oceania Tournament campaign last week put their hands up for World Championship selection, and all merited the opportunity to wear the black jersey in Georgia. We had to make some tough calls and no doubt there will be some disappointed players.

"The squad has a good base of experience with seven players returning from last year’s Under 20 World Championship in Manchester. However, we also want to learn the lessons from the last World Championship and in particular ensure that we are competitive in the forwards against the big northern hemisphere teams.

"There is a lot to be happy with from our win in the Oceania Tournament. We focused on a handful of important aspects of our game, especially defence, and were proud of the fact we conceded only two tries in the tournament. With more time together we will hone in on our scrummaging which will no doubt be a decisive area of the games in Georgia.

"We also want to play our natural high tempo game and provide our backs plenty of space and opportunity to run. We scored a lot of tries on the Gold Coast, and our focus now is on ensuring we play with both speed and accuracy.

"At the World Championship we are focusing one game at a time and not getting ahead of ourselves. The nature of the draw means we need to ensure we come out top of our pool to guarantee a place in the play offs, and with games against Scotland, Italy and Ireland that is no small task.

"We can’t afford to lose concentration and our goal is to play world class rugby in every game."

The New Zealand Under 20 team assembles in Mount Maunganui later this week and travels to Georgia on 24 May. Their pool matches are against Scotland on the 31 May, Italy on 4 June and Ireland on 8 June.