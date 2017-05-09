Extra seats on sale for BNZ Crusaders vs Hurricanes

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 16:34

An additional 3,300 tickets have gone on sale for the BNZ Crusaders vs Hurricanes game at Christchurch's AMI Stadium this Saturday night.

The extra seats will be created by extending the West Stand, which was always going to happen for the BNZ Crusaders v British and Irish Lions on 10 June, and the Highlanders game the week before on 3 June. BNZ Crusaders CEO Hamish Riach said the decision was made to bring the stand installation forward to this week due to demand for tickets to this derby clash.

"This Saturday's match against the Hurricanes is one of the most anticipated games of the season so far. With the BNZ Crusaders so far unbeaten and the 2016 title holder Hurricanes only having dropped one game to the Chiefs, this promises to be a mouth-watering match. Supporters have been snapping up tickets to the game at a rate that suggested we would sell out, so it made sense to bring the build of the extended stand forward so that more fans can get to the game," Mr Riach said.

The extra tickets are available now and with these extra seats in place, there are just over 4,000 tickets currently still available.

"We hope we can fill the stands with as many noisy red and black supporters as possible, to give the team a big welcome back from their successful South Africa tour and to give them all of the support we can for this classic clash."

The BNZ Crusaders play the Hurricanes at 7:35pm on Saturday 13 May at AMI Stadium and tickets are available at www.ticketdirect.co.nz or through the Ticket Direct app.