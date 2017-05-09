Pt Chevalier retain Roope Rooster and Lani Latoa Memorial Cup

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 17:40

Pt Chevalier have successfully defended the Konica Minolta Roope Rooster Challenge Trophy and Lani Latoa Memorial Cup in a top-of- the-table clash and close encounter with rivalries Mt Albert at Unitec on Saturday, winning 24-18 to remain undefeated and taking the lead of the SAS Fox Memorial premiership competition.

It was neck-and- neck for most of the game.

Pt Chevalier looked to take a 4-0 lead at the break, but seven minutes was enough time for Mt Albert to put points on the board with captain Marcus Fraser darting through the middle to score under the posts.

Halfback Henry Dunn converted to take a 6-4 lead to the sheds.

Pt Chevalier started the second half strong, scoring soon after the horn to get in front 10-6. Close to their line and targeting the left edge, the Lions looked to hit back. But good hands from Pirates centre Francis Leger saw him intercept the ball and fly down field to score between the sticks.

Standoff Kevin Locke converted to get up 16-6.

Pt Chevalier went 20-6 ahead with another try in quick succession.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, Mt Albert needed to dig deep.

They showed some mental toughness mounting pressure in the middle of the park before prop and Warriors’ ISP player Daniel Palavi stormed through the pack to reduce the deficit to 20-12.

Two minutes later and Leger showed some brilliant footwork, making a short kick on the final play and grounding the ball to collect a double.

An unsuccessful conversion left Pt Chevalier up 24-12.

It wasn’t over for the Lions though. Mt Albert standoff Eiden Ackland -who plays in the Warriors’ U20s side- gave his team some hope, finding a gap to collect their third 24-18.

Three minutes remained and Mt Albert were desperate to score again, but Pt Chevalier’s defence proved too strong with a penalty allowing them to hold on long enough to secure the 24-18 victory at fulltime.

Pt Chevalier captain Dylan Moses said their game against the Lions has been their toughest this season.

"We haven’t really been tested until now," said Moses.

"Mt Albert have always been the benchmark and so It’s good to see where we are at with our footy."

Mt Albert coach Cody Walker said they need to be focused on developing their own game.

"We are still in the early stages of the season," said Walker.

"We want to get some processes and structures in place and get better week by week."

"We can’t be worried about Pt Chevalier too much. They are a quality footy team across the park and they’ve shown that in the last four-five years.

"We’ve just got to match them and play the full 80 minutes."

Mt Albert will have the chance to play Pt Chevalier again in the second round of pool play -Round 14- when they host the Pirates at Fowlds Park on Saturday July 15.

Pt Chevalier 24 (Saula Solomona, Sione Feao, Matty Faitotoa, Francis Leger x2 tries; Kevin Locke, Francis Leger goals) Mt Albert 18 (Marcus Fraser, Daniel Palavi, Eiden Ackland tries; Henry Dunn x3 goals) HT: Pt Chevalier 4 Mt Albert 6.

In other games, Papakura made easy work of Richmond with a 54-22 victory at Grey Lynn Park on Saturday. Marist and Howick had a successful weekend away winning their games over Northcote 48-24) and Te Atatu (30-22), while Mangere East are still chasing a win going down 42-12 to Glenora.

Saturday marked the end of the qualification series for the Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup.

In section one of the qualifications series, Bay Roskill, Otahuhu, Otara and New Lynn will advance to the Sharman Cup premiership. East Coast Bays, Hibiscus Coast and Pakuranga will play for the plate.

Section two finds Manurewa, Ponsonby, Ellerslie and Papatoetoe advancing to the Sharman Cup premiership, while Waitemata and Manukau will play for the plate.

The Sharman Cup premiership will be played over two rounds followed by a top 4 play-off series which gets underway this Saturday. Minor finals are scheduled for Saturday August 19 (highest qualifying club), major finals on Saturday August 26 and the grand final on Saturday September 2.

Click the link to view results, ladder and this week's fixtures: http://websites.sportstg.com/nfnn/assoc_page.cgi?c=1-4975-0-0-0&a=COMPS