Canterbury squad named for Ranfurly Shield defences

Canterbury Head Coach Glenn Delaney has named his 31-man squad for the upcoming Ranfurly Shield defences against Wanganui and Mid Canterbury.
"We have named an exciting squad to kick off our 2017 season, with a mixture of returning talent and 19 players in the side who are yet to make their first-class Canterbury debut. These players have impressed the coaching group for their respective clubs this season and we look forward to giving them the opportunity to wear the red and black jersey.
"The history of the Ranfurly Shield provides a lot of motivation for our group and we know that both Wanganui and Mid Canterbury will be tough opponents leading in to our Mitre 10 Cup campaign", Delaney said.
Canterbury’s first challenge will be from Meads Cup winners Wanganui, on 21 June, with kick off scheduled for 7:35pm at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.
Should Canterbury retain the Ranfurly Shield against Wanganui, Mid Canterbury will then challenge on 4 August, with that match set for a 2:30pm kick off from Ashburton Domain.
Canterbury squad for Ranfurly Shield defences:
Alifeleti Kaitu’u, New Brighton
Amanaki Nicole, Sydenham
Anty Burnett, Lincoln University
Billy Harmon, New Brighton
Brad Hemopo, University
Brett Cameron, Lincoln University
Caleb Makene, Lincoln University
Chris Gawler, Lincoln University
Dylan Nel, Sumner
Finn Hart-Strawbridge, Lincoln University
Hamish Dalzell, Lincoln University
Kaveinga Finau, Christchurch
Jack Powell, Lincoln University
Jack Straker, Sydenham
Jack Stratton, Lincoln University
JJ Manning, Marist Albion
Joel Hintz, Lincoln University
Jonno Osbourne, Lincoln University
Marcel Cummings-Toone, New Brighton
Mark Maitland, Waihora
Marshall Suckling, Sumner
Ngane Punivai, Lincoln University
Nigel Gibb, University
Poasa Waqanibau, Sumner
Ray Nu’u, Sydenham
Sam Godwin, University
Samu Tawake, Sumner
Sean Paranihi, Linwood
Sireli Kacilala, Belfast
Steve Alfeld, Christchurch
Tom Crozier, Sumner
