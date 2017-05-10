Canterbury squad named for Ranfurly Shield defences

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 15:30

Canterbury Head Coach Glenn Delaney has named his 31-man squad for the upcoming Ranfurly Shield defences against Wanganui and Mid Canterbury.

"We have named an exciting squad to kick off our 2017 season, with a mixture of returning talent and 19 players in the side who are yet to make their first-class Canterbury debut. These players have impressed the coaching group for their respective clubs this season and we look forward to giving them the opportunity to wear the red and black jersey.

"The history of the Ranfurly Shield provides a lot of motivation for our group and we know that both Wanganui and Mid Canterbury will be tough opponents leading in to our Mitre 10 Cup campaign", Delaney said.

Canterbury’s first challenge will be from Meads Cup winners Wanganui, on 21 June, with kick off scheduled for 7:35pm at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Should Canterbury retain the Ranfurly Shield against Wanganui, Mid Canterbury will then challenge on 4 August, with that match set for a 2:30pm kick off from Ashburton Domain.

Canterbury squad for Ranfurly Shield defences:

Alifeleti Kaitu’u, New Brighton

Amanaki Nicole, Sydenham

Anty Burnett, Lincoln University

Billy Harmon, New Brighton

Brad Hemopo, University

Brett Cameron, Lincoln University

Caleb Makene, Lincoln University

Chris Gawler, Lincoln University

Dylan Nel, Sumner

Finn Hart-Strawbridge, Lincoln University

Hamish Dalzell, Lincoln University

Kaveinga Finau, Christchurch

Jack Powell, Lincoln University

Jack Straker, Sydenham

Jack Stratton, Lincoln University

JJ Manning, Marist Albion

Joel Hintz, Lincoln University

Jonno Osbourne, Lincoln University

Marcel Cummings-Toone, New Brighton

Mark Maitland, Waihora

Marshall Suckling, Sumner

Ngane Punivai, Lincoln University

Nigel Gibb, University

Poasa Waqanibau, Sumner

Ray Nu’u, Sydenham

Sam Godwin, University

Samu Tawake, Sumner

Sean Paranihi, Linwood

Sireli Kacilala, Belfast

Steve Alfeld, Christchurch

Tom Crozier, Sumner