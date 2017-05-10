Commonwealth Youth Games Team announced

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 18:11

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has named a team of 34 young Kiwis aged between 14 and 18 to represent New Zealand at the Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Following in the footsteps of New Zealand Olympians, including cyclist Sam Bewley and swimmers Corney Swanepoel and Corey Main who also competed at Commonwealth Youth Games, athletes from athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling and swimming will gain their first Commonwealth-style games experience.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith welcomed the young athletes to the team.

"We are delighted to name the 34 young athletes today as members of the Bahamas Commonwealth Youth Games Team and wish them well as they head to their first mutli-sport event," she said. "We know how important this games will be in their future development as athletes."

The New Zealand Commonwealth Youth Games team will feature a number of New Zealand's talented youngsters, including distance runners Hannah O'Connor and Katrina Robinson and throwers Connor Bell and Nick Palmer.

Dylan Simpson from Palmerston North Boys High School who was a 2016 National U17 Men’s School Championships gold medallist will be joined by Jenna Merrick and Abigail Morton from Baradene High School representing New Zealand in cycling.

Swimming will be represented by 11 athletes aiming to emulate the success of the previous Commonwealth Youth Olympic Games (Samoa 2015) where they brought home eight of New Zealand’s total of 20 medals. Australian based New Zealander Laticia Transom, who won two medals at the recent New Zealand Open Championships together with Lewis Clareburt who won six medals at the national age group championships headline the swimming team.

The Commonwealth Youth Games Team will be rounded off with five athletes from boxing and four from beach volleyball.

The Youth Games are part of the wider Commonwealth Games Federation's commitment to partner and support peaceful, sustainable and prosperous Commonwealth communities. The Bahamas 2017 will be the second edition of the Youth Games to be held on a Small Island Developing State, following the Samoa 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in September. It will also be the first Commonwealth Games event to be held in the Caribbean for over 50 years, with Commonwealth athletes last participating in the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Bahamas Youth Commonwealth Games will host 1300 athletes from around the Commonwealth and take place games 18 - 23 July 2017.

THE TEAM

ATHLETICS

Connor Bell Auckland Discus

Kayla Goodwin Hamilton Long Jump, 100m Hurdles

James Guthrie-Croft Auckland 100m, 200m

Tatiana Kaumoana Te Aroha Discus

Nicholas Moulai Christchurch 1500m, 3000m

Hannah O'Connor Taranaki 1500m, 3000m

Nick Palmer Hawke's Bay Shot Put

Isaiah Priddey Hamilton 1500m, 3000m

Katrina Robinson Australia 1500m, 3000m

Imogen Skelton Wellington High Jump , 800m

Mellata Tatola Auckland Shot Put, Discus

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Tyran Gillespie Rotorua Men's Team

Keegan Joe New Plymouth Men's Team

Ella Akkerman Tauranga Women's Team

Jasmine Milton Whangarei Women's Team

BOXING

Kyle Chen Paihia 75kg

Jayden Downs Auckland 69kg

Pelea Fruean Auckland 60kg

Rakai Kirkwood Auckland 64kg

Shylah Waikai Australia 51kg

CYCLING

Jenna Merrick Auckland Women's Road

Abigail Morton Auckland Women's Road

Dylan Simpson Palmerston North Men's Road

SWIMMING

Hannah Bates Christchurch 200m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly, 200m IM, 400m IM

Lewis Clareburt Wellington 100m Free, 200m Free, 400m Free, 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 200m Butterfly, 200m IM, 400m IM

Chelsey Edwards Upper Hutt 200m Free, 400m Free, 800m Free

Madie Falconer Auckland 50m Free, 100m Free, 50m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke, 50m Butterfly

Gina Galloway Auckland 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly

Finn Kennard-Campbell Auckland 50m Free, 50m Backstroke, 100m

Backstroke, 200m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly

Callum Prime Auckland 50m Free, 100m Free , 50m Breaststroke, 200m IM, 400m IM

Mya Rasmussen Feilding 100m Breaststroke, 200m IM, 400m IM Zac Reid New Plymouth 200m Free, 400m Free, 1500m Free

Ciara Smith Whangarei 50m Breaststroke, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke

Laticia Transom Australia 50m Free, 100m Free, 200m Free, 100m Backstroke