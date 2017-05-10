Mystics defeat WBOP Magic

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 22:14

Showing a growing confidence, SKYCITY Mystics continued their resurgent form with an all-the-way 59-55 win over WBOP Magic in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Magic managed to grab a valuable bonus point out of the clash as the race for a top three spot tightened but fell 2-0 to the Mystics this season as the visitors controlled the possession stakes while effectively shutting down the home team’s opportunities.

Magic persisted with their settled starting seven of recent weeks, the Mystics continuing to mix and match as they jumped out of the blocks quickly to gain the early ascendancy.

The home team responded to their slow start with methodical patience, finding their groove on attack as they got back to level terms. With both sets of shooters on target and turnovers at a minimum, an arm wrestle ensued, the Magic hitting the front for the first time and building a three-goal buffer.

Lively midcourter Elisapeta Toeava showcased her athleticism and vision to pull the visitors back into the contest, a frantic finish helping the Mystics regain a slim 15-14 lead at the first break.

With co-captain Maria Tutaia a strong influence on attack with her perfect feeds to fellow shooter Bailey Mes and pin-point accuracy on the shot, a confident Mystics took control on the resumption.

Veteran defender Anna Harrison continued her strong form to add to the Mystics’ cause, the more efficient and accurate visitors pushing out to a nine-goal advantage. With captain Casey Kopua providing the impetus, Magic fought back strongly in their customary fashion to reduce the deficit.

But under constant pressure and letting their grip slip at times, the home team could not capitalise fully on their opportunities, the Mystics hitting the main break with a flourish to lead 28-24.

Mystics continued the pattern when delivering another strong start, five unanswered goals providing the momentum for the visitors to hold the upper hand.

Threatening to make inroads and keeping the match within arm’s reach, Magic were dealt a blow when shooter Monica Falkner was forced from the court with a bloodied nose. This compounded the home team’s problems of getting quality ball into their shooting circle.

Harrison and her young side-kick Michaela Sokolich-Beatson ensured the heat stayed on Magic’s shooters, the home team lacking in volume which told on the scoreboard.

At the other end, Mystics second-phase play caught the hosts on the hop, Tutaia and Mes having an influential day under the hoop as the visitors headed into the last break well-placed at 45-38.

Official Result and Stats:

SKYCITY Mystics 59 def WBOP Magic 55

Shooting Stats - Mystics

Mes: 28/35 @ 80%

Tutaia: 31/36 @ 86%

Shooting Stats - Magic

Potgieter: 38/42 @ 90%

Falkner: 10/14 @ 71%

Malesala: 7/9 @ 78%

MVP: Maria Tutaia (Mystics)