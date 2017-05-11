Kiwi wins and losses in tennis

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 08:45

The ups and downs of pro tennis have hit Kiwi doubles No.1 Michael Venus.

Just a few days after winning the ATP title at Estoril in Portugal Venus has lost in the first round of doubles at the big 127,000 euro Aix en Provence Challenger in France with Australian John Patrick Smith.

They were defeated by Sergio Galdos (Peru) and Argentine Renzo Olivo 2-6 6-3 10-12 in one hour 10 minutes.

However at the same tournament top seeded Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner are through to the semifinals, although it was at the expense Davis Cup teammate Artem Sitak and Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) 6-2 6-4.

At the US$100,000 Challenger in Seoul, South Korea Ben Mclachlan and Australian Steven de Waard lost their first round match to Americans Austin Krajicek and Jackson Withrow 5-7 1-6.