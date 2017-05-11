Cricket Wellington Commercial Manager moving to College Sport Wellington

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 10:49

The Board of Cricket Wellington announces the departure of Bryan Dickinson from the role of Commercial Manager:

"Bryan will take up the reins as Executive Director of College Sport Wellington in July and whilst he will be a loss for Cricket Wellington we are supportive and pleased for both Bryan and for College Sport Wellington. The Executive Director role is a pivotal role supporting and promoting sport and recreation for young people in our region and we look forward to working with Bryan in the future." Says Ms. Morrison, Cricket Wellington Chair

Mr. Dickinson joined Cricket Wellington nine seasons ago and has led both the community and commercial arms of the organisation at various times. Lately his role has included leading efforts, with the Wellington City Council and the Basin Reserve Trust to redevelop the Basin Reserve.

"I will miss Cricket Wellington and will enjoy reflecting on the successes we have had over the years. This is a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to leading College Sport into a new era" Said Mr. Dickinson