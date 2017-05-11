BNZ Crusaders named to play Hurricanes

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 17:04

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson has named his side to play the Hurricanes this Saturday night, and it includes just four changes to the 23-man team that beat the Bulls last weekend.

Joe Moody has rotated into the number 1 jersey this week, with Wyatt Crockett taking a spot on the bench. Also in the forward pack, hooker Ben Funnell returns to the 23 via the bench to provide cover for Codie Taylor.

In the backs, Ryan Crotty will start at second five this week, while Manasa Mataele comes into the reserves as backs cover.

Matt Todd will captain the side again this week, and will also have his 100th Super Rugby game (achieved against the Cheetahs in South Africa) recognised in front of the home crowd, with a post-match presentation. New Zealand Rugby will present Todd with a greenstone mere to mark his milestone.

Saturday night's game promises to be a thrilling encounter with the BNZ Crusaders aiming to maintain their unbeaten record with their 11th straight win, while the Hurricanes have lost just one game this season to the Chiefs.

Kick-off at Christchurch's AMI Stadium is at 7:35pm and tickets are available through www.ticketdirect.co.nz or using the Ticket Direct app.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Luke Romano

5. Scott Barrett

6. Pete Samu

7. Matt Todd (C)

8. Jordan Taufua

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Ryan Crotty

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Quinten Strange

20. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

21. Bryn Hall

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. Manasa Mataele