BNZ Crusaders named to play Hurricanes

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson has named his side to play the Hurricanes this Saturday night, and it includes just four changes to the 23-man team that beat the Bulls last weekend.
Joe Moody has rotated into the number 1 jersey this week, with Wyatt Crockett taking a spot on the bench. Also in the forward pack, hooker Ben Funnell returns to the 23 via the bench to provide cover for Codie Taylor.
In the backs, Ryan Crotty will start at second five this week, while Manasa Mataele comes into the reserves as backs cover.
Matt Todd will captain the side again this week, and will also have his 100th Super Rugby game (achieved against the Cheetahs in South Africa) recognised in front of the home crowd, with a post-match presentation. New Zealand Rugby will present Todd with a greenstone mere to mark his milestone.
Saturday night's game promises to be a thrilling encounter with the BNZ Crusaders aiming to maintain their unbeaten record with their 11th straight win, while the Hurricanes have lost just one game this season to the Chiefs.
Kick-off at Christchurch's AMI Stadium is at 7:35pm and tickets are available through www.ticketdirect.co.nz or using the Ticket Direct app.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Luke Romano
5. Scott Barrett
6. Pete Samu
7. Matt Todd (C)
8. Jordan Taufua
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. George Bridge
12. Ryan Crotty
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Seta Tamanivalu
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Quinten Strange
20. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis
21. Bryn Hall
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. Manasa Mataele
