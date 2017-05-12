Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:28

Netball Mainland has taken an innovative approach to the Silvermoon Tactix assistant coach role, introducing a variety of specialist coaches to work with the team for the remainder of the ANZ Premiership season.

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek will continue to develop injured captain Jess Moulds in a coaching capacity, while bringing in a variety of coaches with a range of tactical and technical abilities.

"I am really excited to be able to bring in a variety of specialist coaches to do skill work in upcoming sessions, this includes coaches and mentors from other codes to add value," Delaney-Hoshek said.

"We will be using a variety of people to come to games and be on the bench, including Julie Seymour who will be with us at home games."

Seymour is an ex-Silver Ferns captain, and is currently the NZU21 team assistant coach and co-coach of the A team at St Margaret’s College in Christchurch.

Netball Mainland CEO Brigit Hearn says this approach will further enhance their coaching pathways.

"We are excited that we are developing and utilising home grown coaches. We believe it is an innovative and creative way to enhance our performance culture," Hearn said.

In addition, Delaney-Hoshek will also be visiting some successful sporting franchises over the coming months, to gain valuable insights into other performance environments.

The Silvermoon Tactix will host the Central Pulse at Horncastle Arena on Monday 15 May at 7.30pm in Round 8 of the ANZ Premiership.