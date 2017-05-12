Matt Todd to be honoured for century of Super Rugby appearances

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 16:58

Matt Todd will be honoured by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) for recording a century of Investec Super Rugby appearances when the BNZ Crusaders take on the Hurricanes at his home-ground of AMI Stadium in Christchurch this Saturday night at 7.35pm NZT.

The influential loose forward, who will captain the Crusaders this weekend, notched up his 100th game against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in round 10, but NZR will acknowledge the milestone in front of Todd’s home fans by presenting him with the traditional pounamu mere, given to players who play 100 Super Rugby games for New Zealand sides, after Saturday’s match.

Todd becomes the 48th player to join the New Zealand Super Rugby centurions club and the 17th Crusader to do so, the most from any Super Rugby team.

The 29-year-old made his debut against the Blues in 2011. He has played all his Super Rugby with the Crusaders and also appeared for the Crusaders when they faced England in 2014. In addition to 102 Super Rugby caps, he has 71 provincial caps for Canterbury and eight All Blacks Test caps, debuting in June 2013 against France. He was the recipient of the Crusaders Player of the Year Award in 2014.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew congratulated Todd on the milestone.

"Matt’s been a great ambassador for rugby in Canterbury, both on and off the field, and it has been fantastic to see him develop as a player into a key part of the Crusaders leadership.

"His performances at international level have moved from strength to strength since his debut. He’s a workhorse who plays intelligent exciting rugby."

Todd said it would be special to celebrate the milestone at home.

"Growing up here in Christchurch, it was always a dream of mine to play for the Crusaders, so to reach 100 games for the team I love is a proud moment for me. It’s something I know I’ll look back on in years to come and be grateful for the opportunity to represent a side that I’ve supported from the beginning."

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said the openside flanker remains a massive contributor to the side and is a genuine team man.

"Matt Todd is a tireless worker and a strong leader in the example he sets both on and off the field. His ability at the breakdown goes without saying, defensively he is relentless, and he’s shown he knows his way to the tryline as well.

"As a team, we have a lot of respect for the contribution he makes both as a player and a leader. He has earned this accolade and we look forward to acknowledging his achievement."

It was recently announced that the BNZ Crusaders will continue to benefit from Todd’s positive influence in the side, as he has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders through to the end of the 2018 season.