NZ U-20 rep Henry Cameron looking to impress

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 17:11

New Zealand U-20 rep Henry Cameron wants to make a statement at the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Korea Republic.

The 19-year-old, who made his senior debut for the All Whites as a 17-year-old, is looking to use his first age group FIFA World Cup as a springboard to get back into the national squad for the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Cameron is one of five All Whites within Darren Bazeley’s team who are looking to better the feats of the NZ U-20s who made the Round of 16 at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

The Blackpool FC rep wants to make the most of every opportunity as he presses for inclusion in Anthony Hudson’s squad.

"I have had a lot of ups and downs in the All Whites," he said at the team’s shirt presentation in Auckland, referring to his impressive debut where he also ruptured his ACL ligament in his knee. "For me personally this is an important tour. We know as a group that we are not scared of anyone, we can go as far as we want to go."

The New Zealand U-20s have arrived in China and had their first training at the Weifang Olympic Stadium. They complete their preparation this week when they take on the Mexico U-20s tomorrow and a Chinese club side on 16 May before travelling to the Korea Republic.

Cameron said the team had a great training camp in Auckland. They won games against Birkenhead United and Forrest Hill Milford United and most importantly, the fitness levels of the team were at a high level.

"It is really exciting for me to play in my first age group national team and be heading to a FIFA U-20 World Cup," said Cameron. "I think I am ready for it. We are all ready."

The New Zealand U-20s will face Vietnam, Honduras and France in the tournament from 20 May to 11 June and Cameron feels like they have a well-balanced team to challenge the best.

"We have great experience in the group and it is great to have those guys who have played for the All Whites so with those guys, and the lads that we already have, we have a chance of going far in this tournament.

"This is a great opportunity for everyone. We know that especially when we come up against France it is a chance to show everyone what we are made of if we can match countries like that."

Cameron wants to have a great FIFA U-20 World Cup to give himself every chance of competing at the Tournament of Champions in June. Hudson will name his squad for the FIFA Confederations Cup on 8 June.

"I hope I have a really good tournament. I hope if all goes well then I will be back in the squad. There is plenty of football to come this year so I want to put my hand up."

New Zealand’s Group E Fixtures at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic

Vietnam - Monday 22 May 11pm (NZ time)

Honduras - Thursday 25 May 11pm (NZ time)

France - Sunday 28 May 6pm (NZ time)

All matches live on SKY Sport