All Blacks Sevens team for Paris named

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 18:35

Jamie Booth from Manawatu and Fa’asiu Fuatai from Otago will make their debut for the All Blacks Sevens team to play the Paris tournament in the final leg of the 2016/2017 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, starting Saturday evening NZT.

The team is (-new cap):

J Forbes (C) Counties Manukau

Jamie Booth- Manawatu

Sam Dickson Canterbury

Fa’asiu Fuatai- Otago

Trael Joass Tasman

Rocky Khan Auckland

Tim Mikkelson Waikato

Sione Molia Counties Manukau

Tone Ng Shiu Tasman

Lewis Ormond Taranaki

Regan Ware Bay of Plenty

Joe Webber Bay of Plenty

Thirteenth player

Sherwin Stowers Counties Manukau

Head Coach Scott Waldrom said preparations for the Paris Tournament had gone well.

"The team has come together well over the last two weeks and we've had a solid build-up in Paris over recent days. With nine players unavailable due to injury we were presented with some selection challenges, but the team has come through and are looking forward to getting out on the field.

"Your first international sevens tournament is always exciting, so this weekend is a big moment for Jamie and Fa’asiu. They've prepared well and I’m sure will take the opportunity to stake a place in the sevens programme going forward.

"Our pool is challenging. The USA is playing very well at the moment, having made the final in Singapore and three semi-finals in a row prior to that. We have had some tough encounters with Argentina already this series, and Wales is never to be underestimated.

"We are looking forward to upping our performance this tournament. We are placed fourth overall and our aim is to improve that ranking, and as always, win the tournament.

"We'll be taking it one game at a time. Our plan is to play great rugby consistently and minimise mistakes. When we play well we can beat the best teams in the series, so it is a matter of staying focused and eliminating errors."