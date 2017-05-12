Equestrian: Rain doesn't dampen spirits at NRM3DE

Friday, 12 May, 2017 - 18:36

Dreadful weather in Taupo has forced defending NRM CCI3- Open National Champion Amanda Pottinger to change her plan.

But the 25-year-old from Havelock North is still leading the 12-strong field at the end of the dressage aboard her 10-year-old horse Just Kidding.

Pottinger sits on 45.5 penalty points, with Campbell Draper (Putaruru) aboard Mr Mancini in second on 48.1 and Emily Cammock (Canterbury) on Shaw Lee and Ashleigh McKinstry (Owhango) on Pioneer Brass Monkey tied in third on 51.1.

"The goal has changed for the weekend now," said Pottinger. "Now my goal is to complete so I can get my four-star qualification. I won’t be going out all guns blazing tomorrow - it is about getting home safely."

It has been a rebuilding year for Just Kidding, but he hasn’t disappointed, and Pottinger is quietly hoping they will line up at the Adelaide 4- at the end of the year.

"He was a good boy out there today," she said. "It was not our best test by far but considering there was no pre-ride, he was very well behaved. He put in a solid performance."

The cross country, she says, is big, bold and holds no surprises.

In the NRM CIC3- Jock Paget (Taupo) and Angus Blue lead the way on 40.5 penalty points, ahead of Andy Daines (Kumeu) and Spring Panorama on 42.4 and Clarke Johnstone (Matangi) aboard Balmoral Sensation on 44.1.

"He was good," said Paget. "I am pleased with the mark - there are a couple of things to tidy up but overall it was good."

The horse hasn’t been pushed since he arrived from the United Kingdom earlier this year and while on the senior squad for the Oceania Championships in Melbourne next month, he has only completed one event. The only other start was at Central Districts which was abandoned.

"He hasn’t been out much because of the move but he’s got to feel up to the job for the trans Tasman," he said. "I am just focussed . . . we’ve got a job to do."

Madison Crowe (Hamilton) and her eight-year-old thoroughbred warmblood cross Waitangi Pinterest scored a personal best on their way to the front of the Bates CCI2- Championship field.

They sit on 40.7 penalty points, just ahead of the second-placed Sarah Young (Tokoroa) aboard Leo Degas and Dannie Lodder (Auckland) aboard Balmoral Henton on 40.9.

Crowe described her mare as a "trooper".

"It was wet, the wind has picked up and it was just horrible but she always tries her hardest and puts her best foot forward," said the 23-year-old accountant. "She didn’t even notice the rain. She’s not a horse who is easily frazzled and not very mare-like."

But Crowe didn’t think they would be leading at the end of the dressage.

"I had hoped I would be up there though. There are some very competitive horses in the two star."

Crowe has walked the Robbie MacLean-designed cross country course and says it poses some "really good questions".

"I am last to run so that will be a big challenge by the time we get there. I think the weather will also play a big part."

But Waitangi Pinterest is a "super jumper", so she’s hopeful her talents will shine through . . . regardless of weather.

Auckland mum of two Dannie Lodder has had a wonderful day in the dressage - as well as sitting in second equal in the CCI2-, she is leading the Fiber Fresh CCI1- Championship Eye Spy and the Wairakei Resort CCN105 Championship on Overnight Success.

"That was really nice," said Lodder. "It’s been a good dressage day."

She’s never won a title at Taupo and would dearly love 2017 to be her year.

Eye Spy is always Mr Consistent in the dressage and while he produced another lovely flowing test, Lodder says she never expects to lead.

Late this afternoon the horse rolled in his yard and took some skin off his leg, and while she says he seems fine, she will be keeping a very close eye on him before he starts the cross country tomorrow.

Overnight Success, who is leading the CNC105 Championship, is like a pet around the Lodder house.

"He is just divine," she said of the six-year-old. "There is a quite a bit to do out there on the cross country tomorrow . . . a lot of questions and there is always something that can catch you up. You have got to keep you head and mind on the job the whole way around."

The weather is forecast to improve for tomorrow’s cross country with the showjumping on Sunday.

Results (after the dressage) -

NRM CCI3- Open National Championship: Amanda Pottinger (Havelock North) Just Kidding 45.5 penalty points 1, Campbell Draper (Putaruru) Mr Mancini 48.1 2, Emily Cammock (Canterbury) Shaw Lee and Ashleigh McKinstry (Owhango) Pioneer Brass Monkey 51.1 =3, Bundy Philpott (Cambridge) Tresca NZPH 51.5 5, Donna Edwards-Smith (Te Kauwhata) DSE Mr Hokey Pokey 52 6, Kirsty Sharapoff (Christchurch) Shoot The Breeze 54.2 7, Abby Lawrence (Te Puke) Song 8, Donna Edwards-Smith (Te Kauwhata) DSE Tangolooma 58.2 9, Samantha Felton (Matangi) Ricker Ridge Divine Right 59 10.

NRM CIC3-: Jock Paget (Taupo) Angus Blue 40.5 1, Andy Daines (Kumeu) Spring Panorama 42.2 2, Clarke Johnstone (Matangi) Balmoral Sensation 44.1 3, Samantha Felton (Matangi) Ricker Ridge Pico Boo 46.2 4, Jessica Woods (Ohaupo) Just de Manzana 51.1 6, Renee Faulkner (Papakura) Rubinstar HH 54.6 6, Samantha Felton (Matangi) Ricker Ridge Escada 57 7, Kimberley Rear (Kerikeri) Delta Legacy 63.4 8.

Bates CCI2- National Championship: Madison Crowe (Hamilton) Waitangi Pinterest 40.7 1, Sarah Young (Tokoroa) Leo Degas and Dannie Lodder (Auckland) Balmoral Henton 40.9 =2, Stephanie Vervoort (Hamilton) X Factor 43 4, Donna Edwards-Smith (Te Kauwhata) DSE Cluny 44.5 5, Nick Brooks (Cambridge) For Fame 45.7 6, Brent Jury (Cust) SE Hedging 47.4 7, Abby Lawrence (Te Puke) Indy RE 48.4 8, Diane Gilder (Cambridge) Your Attorney 50.4 9, Victoria Grayling (Taranaki) NRM Valiance 51.3 10.

Fiber Fresh CCI1- National Championship: Dannie Lodder (Auckland) Eye Spy 40.2 penalty points 1, Abby Lawrence (Te Puke) Anonymous 42.2 2, Clarke Johnstone (Matangi) In Disguise 43.4 3, Samantha Felton (Matangi) Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ 44 4, Chanel Campbell (Auckland) Astek Guardsman 44.8 5, Alex Anderson (Taupo) Gina VT Bloemenhof 45.4 6, Angela Lloyd (Hunua) Lyrical 45.6 7, Donna Edwards-Smith (Te Kauwhata) CHS Royal Genie 45.7 8, Vicky Browne-Cole (Waiuku) Eli 48.2 9, Fenella Carter (Kerikeri) Absolou 49.2 10.

AMS Saddlery CCI1- Open: Jordie Watson (Auckland) Meersbrook Viva La Vida 42.1 1, Jackson Bovill (Hamilton) Visionnaire 42.3 2, Megan Finlayson (Kerikeri) Greensleeves 43.5 3, Abigail Long (Levin) Enzo 45 4, Jessica Woods (Ohaupo) LV Hat Trick 45.9 5, Alex Chambers-Steward (Auckland) Zenvo 46.2 6, Charlotte Edwards (Pukerua Bay) Façade 48.2 7, Lauren Curie (Lower Hutt) Rockdon Wildfire 49.1 8, Alex Anderson (Taupo) Danherz 49.3 9, Elise Power (Auckland) Arctic Cielo 49.4 10.

Wairakei Resort CCN105 National Championship: Dannie Lodder (Auckland) Overnight Success 27.1 1, Bundy Philpott (Cambridge) Shillings 28.5 2, Bryar Kirkeby (Taupo) HNS Chrialka Gienah 31.2.3, Donna Edwards-Smith (Te Kauwhata) DSE Sunset Pass 31.5 4, Emily Cammock (Canterbury) Impeccable 31.6 5, Amanda Pottinger (Havelock North) Good Timing 32.2.6, Ashleigh McKinstry (Owhango) Pioneer Techtonic Shuffle 33.2 7, Ashleigh McKinstry (Owhango) Pioneer Canny Lad 33.4 8, Abigail Long (Levin) My Tom Tom 36 9, Alex Anderson (Taupo) Tigerherz 36.6 10.

Equissage CCN105 Open: Eloise King (Kerikeri) Shevchenko 25.1 1, Jeffrey Amon (Murupara) RM Limbo 25.6 2, Jeffrey Amon (Murupara) JA Take a Shot 28.5 3, Jeffrey Amon (Murupara) My Silver Lining 28.9 4, Madeline Banks (Kerikeri) Aruko Razzamatazz 29 5, Amanda Wards (Howick) Diamond Trade 30.2 6, Anna Robertson (Christchurch) Valkyrie II 30.4 7, Kady Prujean (Drury) The Duke 31.1 8, Scout Lodder (Auckland) Pioneer Makokomiko and Ingrid Herdson (Auckland) Mr Tambourine Man 31.2 =9.

WHAT: NRM National Three Day Event Championships

WHERE: Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre, Taupo

WHEN: May 11-14, 2017

MORE INFO: www.nzequestrian.org.nz