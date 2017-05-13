Black Ferns squad for International Women's Series named

Saturday, 13 May, 2017 - 17:41

The Black Ferns squad for June’s International Women’s Rugby Series was named in Palmerston North today, and it includes two newcomers.

The Black Ferns take on Canada, Australia and England in the home series in the lead-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland in August.

The squad is (-denotes new player):

FORWARDS

Eloise BlackwellAuckland

Rawinia EverittCounties Manukau

Fiao'o Faamausili (c)Auckland

Sarah GossManawatu

Aldora ItunuAuckland

Linda ItunuAuckland

Lesley KetuWaikato

Justine LaveaCounties Manukau

Pip LoveCanterbury

Charmaine McMenaminAuckland

Toka NatuaWaikato

Aleisha NelsonAuckland

Te Kura Ngata-AerengamateCounties Manukau

Aroha SavageCounties Manukau

Angelene SisifaOtago

Charmaine SmithNorth Harbour

Sosoli TalawaduaWaikato

Rebecca Wood-North Harbour

BACKS

Chelsea AlleyWaikato

Kelly BrazierBay of Plenty

Kendra CocksedgeCanterbury

Theresa Fitzpatrick-Auckland

Honey HiremeWaikato

Victoria Subritzky-NafataliCounties Manukau

Kristina SueManawatu

Hazel TubicCounties Manukau

Janna VaughanManawatu

Stacey WaakaWaikato

Renee WickliffeCounties Manukau

Selica WiniataManawatu

Portia WoodmanCounties Manukau

Coach Glenn Moore said the majority of the players named today were likely to form the Women’s Rugby World Cup squad.

"While the World Cup is the pinnacle event we have three very important home Tests. Players are very excited about it and the home Tests are an opportunity for us to try some of the things against the same opposition we will face at World Cup, without showing too much."

Rebecca Wood (North Harbour) and Theresa Fitzpatrick (Auckland) have been named in the squad for the first time.

Moore said Fitzpatrick brought huge talent and was able to play at both 12 and 13.

"She’s got some pace and some real skills and attributes around those positions. She’s a strong defender and she thoroughly deserves her selection."

Moore said he’d been impressed with Wood’s depth of character and resilience as well as her skill.

"Becky is a firefighter and she has a lot of courage. She was someone we had on our radar last year. She’s fairly new to the game, but leading up to this her talent and character really stood out."

"There’s a lot of character here and a lot of people here with really good work ethic and a desire to do well.

"We have had a vision for how we want to play the game, and for the last couple of years we have been progressively building that. We’re looking to advance year-on-year and I think we’ve made good strides there."

The wider World Cup training squad includes a further seven players who will continue to train in regional hubs.

The seven players are: Charlene Gubb (Auckland), Jessie Hansen (Christchurch), Carla Hohepa (Waikato), Emma Jensen (Auckland), Aotearoa Mata'u (Counties Manukau), Tyla Nathan-Wong (Auckland), and Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox (Canterbury).

2017 International Women's Rugby Series

Friday, 9 June - Wellington

Black Ferns v Canada, Westpac Stadium (followed by Hurricanes v Chiefs)

Australia v England, Porirua Park

Tuesday, 13 June - Christchurch

Black Ferns v Australia, Rugby Park

Canada v England, Rugby Park

Saturday, 17 June - Rotorua

Black Ferns v England, Rotorua International Stadium (followed by Maori All Blacks v British and Irish Lions)

Australia v Canada, Smallbone Park