Targa Rally in the Hawke's Bay this weekend

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 20:45

Hawke's Bay is hosting the Targa Rally this weekend 20-21 May 2017.

This is a well run event with road closures in place.

Police encourage everyone heading to the rally to think about their transport options in advance.

"We want people to have a great day out and we also want people to get home safely. Organise a ride home if drinking," says Sergeant Cam Donnison, Hawkes Bay Road Policing Group.

Staff will be on duty during the week with a view to minimising any crime. We want people to come to the Bay and have a safe and enjoyable weekend, however we want to remind spectators to drive to and from

the event and each stage in a safe manner.

"We are all responsible for keeping our roads safe.

Drink in moderation and make smart decisions about how you're going to travel."

Road policing staff will be stopping motorists and ensuring drivers are behaving and adhering to the road code. Event-goers need to expect Police to be stopping drivers "anywhere, at any time, in any place," Sergeant Cam Donnison says.

It’s also important to look after your belongings, minimising chances for opportunistic thieves and vandals.

Look after your bags, keep hold of your valuables and if you do drive, ensure nothing is left visible in your vehicle that could be a target for thieves.

"Please make sure you look after yourselves and importantly enjoy a great part of New Zealand, he says."