BNZ Crusaders named to play Chiefs

The BNZ Crusaders will play the Chiefs in Suva, Fiji this Friday night. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made just two changes to the team that beat the Hurricanes last week.
Captain Sam Whitelock returns at lock, replacing the injured Scott Barrett, and halfbacks Mitchell Drummond and Bryn Hall rotate so that Hall takes the starting spot this week.
The sight of Fijian-born uncle and nephew, Seta Tamanivalu and Manasa Mataele, storming down the wing will no doubt be something that the local fans are looking forward to. Kick-off at Suva's International Stadium is at 7:35pm this Friday night.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Chiefs:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Luke Romano
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Pete Samu
7. Matt Todd (VC)
8. Jordan Taufua
9. Bryn Hall
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. George Bridge
12. Ryan Crotty (VC)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Seta Tamanivalu
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Quinten Strange
20. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. Manasa Mataele
