BNZ Crusaders named to play Chiefs

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 19:43

The BNZ Crusaders will play the Chiefs in Suva, Fiji this Friday night. Head Coach Scott Robertson has made just two changes to the team that beat the Hurricanes last week.

Captain Sam Whitelock returns at lock, replacing the injured Scott Barrett, and halfbacks Mitchell Drummond and Bryn Hall rotate so that Hall takes the starting spot this week.

The sight of Fijian-born uncle and nephew, Seta Tamanivalu and Manasa Mataele, storming down the wing will no doubt be something that the local fans are looking forward to. Kick-off at Suva's International Stadium is at 7:35pm this Friday night.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Chiefs:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Luke Romano

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Pete Samu

7. Matt Todd (VC)

8. Jordan Taufua

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Ryan Crotty (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Quinten Strange

20. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. Manasa Mataele