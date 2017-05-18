All Whites: Fans called to rally for Northern Ireland

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 15:23

New Zealand Football is calling for All Whites fans in the United Kingdom to rally for their fixture against Northern Ireland in Belfast on 2 June.

The All Whites, who are preparing to take on the world’s best teams at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, will meet the World No 26 Northern Ireland at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

The Irish Football Association and Ticketmaster have given All Whites fans the chance to sit together and cheer on Anthony Hudson’s team as they look to build on the momentum from qualifying to the final stage of the OFC qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

For the next eight days (until 26 May) All Whites fans based in the Northern Hemisphere can purchase tickets to a separate section of the stadium.

"It is going to be a special occasion in Belfast with the All Whites taking on a very good Northern Ireland side and we need all Kiwi football fans who are living abroad to get behind the team and help them on their road to the FIFA Confederations Cup," said Andy Martin, the CEO of New Zealand Football.

"The All Whites have got a massive year ahead and this fixture will be a great stepping stone as the team looks for a strong performance at the ‘Tournament of Champions’ and later in the year as they try to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2018."

Hudson is expecting a tough challenge from Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The Michael O’Neill-managed Northern Ireland enjoyed a fine run of results in 2016. In March, they defeated Slovenia (1-0), drew with Wales (1-1) and in May defeated Belarus 3-0. At the European Championship, they narrowly lost to FIFA World Cup Champions Germany (1-0), defeated Ukraine 2-0, lost to Poland (1-0) and drew with Slovakia (0-0) to make the final 16 where they lost 1-0 to Wales after a Gareth McAuley own goal.

Meanwhile, the All Whites have been on a great run of their own. In March the OFC Nations Cup Champions beat Fiji home and away to advance to the final of the OFC Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 to continue their momentum after a successful 2016.

"Playing Northern Ireland will give us great preparation for Russia," said Hudson. "We have a good amount of time together to help us prepare for the tournament. We are really looking forward to this challenge."

All Whites supporters can purchase tickets in a separate section of the stadium at the below link.

Northern Ireland v New Zealand

When: 2 June, 2017

Where: National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast

Tickets must be purchased by 26 May.