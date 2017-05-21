Controversial decision change after announcement

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 15:12

A busy weekend for New Zealand boxing happened over the past weekend with a female New Zealand title bout ending in Controversy.

In Wellington New Zealand, NZPBA female Super Featherweight champion Rebecca Jennings defended her title against Baby Nansen. The bout originally end by a split decision win for Nansen to become the New Zealand champion. However ten minutes after the decision was announced, the supervising official went to the changing room and revealed that there was a mistake in the calculations of the scorecards and the official result ended in a draw.

Nansen’s camp is very upset with the situation and will be launching an appeal with an investigation to see what has happened. A similar situation happened in September 2016 with the NZPBA and UBF Asia Pacific female Heavyweight title fight between Nailini Helu and Angie Davis. That bout also announced originally with Helu being the winner by SD, but with an appeal and an investigation the decision was changed to a draw with disciplinary action taken.

The most likely result if the appeal and the investigation happen, will probably end with Nansen becoming mandatory challenger with an immediate rematch to happen within 180 days.

In other New Zealand News, Argentinian born Tomas Andres Reynoso (8-1-1) made his New Zealand debut against Daniel Maxwell (6-44-2) in Tauranga. Reynoso has moved to Tauranga this year. Reynoso won the bout by UD.

Michael Bornhauser made his debut in Auckland against Mubin Mohammed (0-2-0). Bornhauser won the bout by MD.

Over in Melbourne, Australia, Hawaiian New Zealander Lui Te’o (1-2-0) and Iraqi New Zealander Sivan Hermez (4-7-0) both had bouts in Australia on the same card. Te’o lost the bout by a nasty TKO against Kris Terzievski (3-0-0). Hermez won his bout with a massive upset, winning by TKO against Korobo Etto (5-0-2). Originally the bout was suppose to be Etto vs Mark Kassab (7-0-0) for the Australian Victorian state Super Middleweight title, however Kassab pulled out due to a Blown ear drum.