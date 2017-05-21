Mystics defeat Tactix

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 16:39

The SKYCITY Mystics turned a lacklustre first half into a storming second to complete a dominant 63-51 win over the Silvermoon Tactix in Nelson on Sunday.

Leading by six goals after an impressive first half, the Tactix would have fancied their chances but underlining the talent in their ranks and with their season on the line, the visitors let loose in a rampant second 30 minutes to stamp their undeniable class.

The Tactix welcomed back Erikana Pedersen, on managed time after returning from illness, while tall shooter Ellie Bird continued her meteoric rise with another start for the home team.

It was a business-like start from the Mystics on the back of their disappointing loss to the Northern Stars in the previous round but the Tactix more than held their own through an entertaining opening quarter.

Pedersen added spark and impetus to the Tactix attack line which was mirrored by the equally creative Elisapeta Toeava for the Mystics.

A couple of last minute passing errors from the home team helped the Mystics edge to a 15-13 edge at the first break.

Fortunes changed dramatically on the resumption with the Tactix pulling off an impressive 15 minutes of netball for their best spell of the season.

Growing in stature, the 1.94m frame of Bird sustained all the pressure thrown her way under the Tactix hoop while at the other end the growing defensive partnership of Temalisi Fakahokotau and Zoe Walker continued to put the heat on the Mystics attackers.

With Maria Tutaia impeccable on the long-range shot, she did not get enough ball in her hands, the Tactix showing greater ball retention and conversion of their ample share of possession to forge a handy 32-26 lead at halftime.

Suitably shaken into action, the visitors came out a different team, producing a withering third stanza to take a firm grip on proceedings.

Showing a noticeable lift in urgency, intent and accuracy, the Mystics shone on attack. Dazzling with their ball speed, shooter Bailey Mes found decent space under the hoop while Tutaia continued her impressive form from range.

Defenders Anna Harrison and Storm Purvis were relentless in shutting down the Tactix forward momentum, the home team losing their flow and becoming error-prone. On the back of an 8-1 run in the opening five minutes, the Mystics had levelled the scores before racing away to a commanding 45-37 lead at the last break and restricting the Tactix to just five goals during the quarter.

Official Result and Stats:

SKYCITY Mystics 63 def Silvermoon Tactix 51

Shooting Stats - Tactix

Bird: 43/48 @ 90%

Thompson: 4/4 @ 100%

Leaver: 3/5 @ 60%

Corbin: 1/1 @ 100%

Shooting Stats - Mystics

Mes: 30/36 @ 83%

Tutaia: 32/38 @ 84%

Amani: 1/2 @ 50%

MVP: Maria Tutaia (Mystics)