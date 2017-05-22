Council supports sportswomen of past, present and future

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 09:26

Wellington City Council is proud to be sponsoring the Emerging Sportswoman of the Year category at next month’s Wellington Hospitality Group Sportsperson of the Year Awards - adding to their current support of Wellington sportswomen in the capital.

The Sport Wellington event celebrates sporting excellence in the capital, and Mayor Justin Lester supports the contribution sport makes to the whole community.

"This event is a great opportunity to not only showcase the remarkable athletes and sports teams we have in the capital, but also promote the success and dedication of the coaches, volunteers, administrators, and of course, the supporters," says the Mayor.

Council has sponsored the Emerging Sportswomen Category since it was established four years ago, and its backing of sportswomen in the region has been on-going.

"We are celebrating a 6-year-partnership with the currently 2nd placed Pulse netball team this year. The team use our ASB sports centre as a practice space, and have access to our pools and Club Active facilities for training," says the Mayor.

"We also run the KiwiSport funded Shift Programme, an innovative project that aims to make a positive shift in the physical activity and wellbeing of young Wellington women by increasing participation in sport and recreation, reducing barriers and growing future leaders."

In November, Council will be co-hosting a one day forum focused on increasing the visibility of women in sport and sparking a conversation around the power of sport to change the lives of New Zealand women and girls.

Numerous Council funding grants are also available for sport and recreation initiatives and organisations which meet the criteria of the Council’s Smart Capital Strategy, contributing to healthy, active, and engaged communities.

The Wellington Sportsperson of the Year Awards is happening on Wednesday 14 June at the TSB Bank arena.