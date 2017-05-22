Sitak beaten in final in build up to French Open

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 09:29

New Zealand Davis Cup player Artem Sitak has finished runner-up at the 106,000 euro Bordeaux Challenger in France after a solid week of results in the build up to the French Open.

Sitak and Mexican, Santiago Gonzalez reached the final of the tournament but were beaten by the Indian pairing of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 4-6 4-6. The Kiwi and Mexican had four break points on their opponents serves but were unable to convert and Sitak felt this was the summary of the match.

"We had four chances to break them, four deciding points on their serve, but couldn’t convert. They had two on us and broke us once in each set. That sums it up. You have to take your chances in doubles. But in saying that it was a very positive week overall with three good wins and now heading to Lyon for the last preparation before the French Open," said Sitak.

Sitak should see his ranking of 59 improve by a couple of places as a result of making the final will now play the Lyon ATP event in France teaming up with American Nicholas Monroe this week. They face Andres Molteni (Argentina) and Canadian Adil Shamasdin in their first round match. Also in the same tournament is Marcus Daniel and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner who will play second seeds Fabrice Martin (France) and Daniel Nestor (Canada).

At the ATP tournament in Geneva, Switzerland Michael Venus is teaming with Ryan Harrison (United States) and they will take on the American pair of Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey in their first round encounter.