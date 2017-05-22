Tasman Rugby Union "deeply saddened" by Bevan Moody incident

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 11:35

Tasman Rugby Union (TRU) is deeply saddened by a non-contact incident in the Nelson v Waitohi Tasman Trophy match on Saturday 20 May.

Bevan Moody has been in an induced coma in Nelson Hospital since Saturday evening. He suffered cardiac arrest in the second half of the match on the field and stopped breathing. He was treated by a medical team for around 30 minutes and was then transferred to Nelson Hospital.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with Bevan’s family, friends, team mates and with the Marlborough rugby community," said Tony Lewis CEO Tasman Rugby.

"The immediate focus over the weekend was to ensure Bevan’s family were given space to deal with the situation and his rugby team were fully supported. The Rugby Foundation is in contact with his club and are assisting."

The Tasman Rugby Union request that all media respect the family’s request for privacy.