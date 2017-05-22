Souness makes strong return from crippling injury

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 14:48

Patience has proved a virtue for talented young Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse midcourter Whitney Souness who has reinforced her long-held promise with a successful return to top level netball.

It has taken months of hard work behind the scenes and a strong mindset after a year on the side-lines following reconstruction knee surgery but it’s starting to pay off for the little pivot in an ever-improving Pulse attack line.

And that’s good news for the Wellington-based team ahead of their next ANZ Premiership assignment against the unbeaten Southern Steel in Porirua on Wednesday night.

When we first started off I wasn’t very happy with how I was playing but looking back I was quite hard on myself after just coming back from the injury,’’ Souness said. Now I’m less critical about my performance, am happier with how I’m playing and that has come with time and just actually playing.’’

All going to plan, the silky-skilled wing attack is likely to square off against Steel stalwart and captain Wendy Frew, the backbone of the well-drilled southerners.

She’s really, really tough to play against, just that experience and she doesn’t back down to anyone,’’ Souness said. She’s all about the man-on-man marking so I’m going to have to work around that and change things up a bit.’’

While opposing teams put plenty of thought into ways of stopping or slowing the Steel’s giant Jamaican shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid, the Pulse are mindful of, firstly, getting their own house in order.

The first time the pair met three weeks ago resulted in a slightly flattering 13-goal win to the Steel, the Pulse pushing hard at times but suffering some wobbly moments on attack.

In our attack end we need to focus on what we’re good at and what we need to do rather than worrying about what’s happening down the other end,’’ Souness said.

We trust that our defenders are going to get ball for us and we can help them by scoring our own possessions, so it’s a matter of focussing on our own tasks and what we’ve been building on in recent weeks.’’

A member of the New Zealand Secondary Schools team in 2013 and the National Development squad in 2014-15, Souness has long been earmarked as a player with a bright future.

From playing just two games when first chosen for the Pulse in 2015 and missing last year altogether, the 21-year-old Bachelor of Sports Science and Exercise student has come back full of promise to play every minute of the current campaign.

There was definitely a mental barrier I had to get past to actually trust myself again with my new knee,’’ Souness said. But there’s no looking back now. The team’s awesome and I’m just loving every moment I get out there because I’ve never had the experience of regular appearances.’’

In the crafty Te Amo Amaru-Tibble, rising teenage talent Tiana Metuarau and experienced Cathrine Tuvaiti, Souness has a trio of shooters who perfectly complement her own style of play.

I love feeding all of them,’’ she said. They all play differently, so it challenges my game and having to adjust to what suits the situation. No one is an out-an-out holding shooter, they have moments of doing that but everyone is moving all the time and I like that because I like being on the run all the time.’’

There is no doubting the skill-set and athletic ability, the work-on for Souness now being to step up and grow her ability to run the attack line.

The skills that she has are really impressive…..her movement on the ground, her aerial ability, passing and catching, all that’s really fabulous and now it’s a matter of working in with the rest of the (attacking) group and learning about what to do when,’’ Pulse assistant coach Sandra Edge said.