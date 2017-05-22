FIFA U-20 World Cup: Dyer and Bevan ready to fire

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 17:54

All Whites midfielder Moses Dyer is looking to lead from the front in his second FIFA U-20 World Cup when New Zealand open their campaign tonight in the Korea Republic.

The 20-year-old, who has made nine appearances for the senior national team, is one of five All Whites in the New Zealand U-20 team who are looking to make history in the tournament from 20 May - June 11.

The Darren Bazeley-coached team open their campaign at 11pm tonight (NZT) at the Cheonan Sports Complex against Vietnam who are making their debut at a FIFA World Cup.

Dyer, who has been a regular feature of Anthony Hudson’s squad since he made his debut in 2015 against South Korea, will be attending his second FIFA U-20 World Cup after being part of the 2015 side which made the round of 16 in New Zealand.

He played every minute of that campaign where New Zealand made headlines before they were knocked out against Portugal. He also played in every game at the OFC U-20 Championship last year where he scored four times as New Zealand dominated on their way to the title.

"At this World Cup, I want to help the team and I want us to make history and for us to go further than the last World Cup group," said Dyer.

Dyer, who holds the ambition to join the All Whites in the FIFA Confederations Cup in June, admitted playing in a second FIFA U-20 World Cup has been in the back of his mind all year.

"I am very excited, I have been looking forward to it for a long time," he said. "It means the world to go to another tournament, I was part of the last U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, and it was amazing, I couldn’t explain it, it was unbelievable and I am just so excited to go back."

Good mate and forward Myer Bevan, who recently signed for the Vancouver Whitecaps, said it was a dream to make his debut in an age group FIFA World Cup.

"Obviously the ultimate goal is to play for the All Whites, but to play for your country at any age group, it means the world to me and I know it means the world to the boys as well, I am very excited for it, and I know it’s going to be good," said the 20-year-old.

Bevan would like to help New Zealand progress to the group stage by scoring as many goals as he can and he is looking forward to testing himself against one of the tournament favourites in France.

"Personally, I would like score a few goals in the group stage and help us make it through to the knockout stages, I just need to get that first goal, which I believe I can get, then we go from there.

"France would be the team to play, it would be a good experience playing against them considering they won the Euros and they are big favourites to win the tournament."

Les Bleus host plenty of professional talent, including the likes of Lucas Tousart and Jean-Kevin Augustin who play professionally for Lyon and Paris Saint Germain respectively, but first up for New Zealand is the challenge of Vietnam and Honduras to have a chance of progressing out of the group.

Bevan believed his experience with The Nike Academy where he has scored 25 goals this season against the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United academy teams will help him on the world stage.

"You’re in a professional environment playing against professional academy teams, so it was definitely a big wake up call for me when I first went over there," he said. "I have learnt a whole new side of the game and it’s been really good for my development and I have just got to push on at this World Cup."

New Zealand’s Group E Fixtures at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic

Vietnam - (Tonight) Monday 22 May 11pm (NZ time)

Honduras - Thursday 25 May 11pm (NZ time)

France - Sunday 28 May 6pm (NZ time)

All matches live on SKY Sport