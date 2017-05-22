Glenora earn the Roope Rooster

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 20:14

The Konica Minolta Roope Rooster Challenge Trophy has a new home out west after the Glenora Bears worked their way to a 28-20 win over an unbeaten Pt Chevalier side in Round 7 of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership on Saturday.

Glenora come off the back off three wins in a row (Mangere 42-12, Mt Albert 20-16, Pt Chevalier 28-20), and while they remain fourth on the competition ladder, they sit tied equal on 10 points with Mt Albert who are only slightly ahead on differential.

"It was a great effort all round," said Glenora head coach, Bernie Perenara.

"The boys gave an 80 minute performance and they've been rewarded with the Roope Rooster for it."

"But it's still early days," he admits.

"We're happy with our results these past couple of weeks, but there's always room for improvement… it's been good to see where they are at, especially against favourites like Mt Albert and Pt Chevalier."

Glenora will have their first defence of the Roope Rooster this weekend with some extra feelings on the field when they host Richmond -Perenara's former club- at Harold Moody Reserve (2.30pm kick-off).

"It will be interesting," he said.

"Richmond had a good game against Mt Albert last weekend so we can't let our guard down."

In other games, Howick continue to prove they are having one of the best starts to the season moving to the top of the table following their sixth victory over Marist 24-14, while the Lions bounced back from their back-to-back losses with a 14-8 win over Richmond.

It was a successful weekend for Te Atatu and Northcote, securing their first wins of the season.

In the ARL Game of the Round Te Atatu were in front of Mangere East 18-6 at one stage, but the Hawks came out firing in the second half to even the score at 18 all. Both sides scored again, but a late try out wide to John Nicodemus secured the 28-22 win.

Meanwhile at Birkenhead War Memorial, the Northcote Tigers impressed their home crowd with a 20-18 victory over current Fox Memorial champions, the Papakura Sea Eagles.