Ruapehu Ring of Fire ticks all boxes for international competitors

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 08:58

Competitors in the Ultra Trail Australia event held in the Blue Mountains near Sydney over the weekend have shown a lot of interest in being part of the inaugural Ruapehu Ring of Fire Volcanic Relay, Solo Ultra and Marathon scheduled for Saturday 7 April 2018.

Ruapehu Ring of Fire organiser Nick Reader said that they had specifically targeted competitors and supporters taking part in Ultra Trail Australia as they share the same competitive, environmental and cultural values that are central to the Ruapehu Ring of Fire.

"The Blue Mountains where Ultra Trail Australia was held is a world heritage area just like the Tongariro National Park, which will host the Ruapehu Ring of Fire."

"We were very happy, but not overly surprised, at the level of excitement shown by both competitors and supporters at Ultra Trail Australia at the idea of coming over to NZ to take part in the inaugural Ruapehu Ring of Fire next year," he said.

"The Ruapehu Ring of Fire ‘ticks all the boxes’ for ultra-marathon competitors and their supporters."

"The location of the event itself in a dual world heritage national park combining spectacular alpine terrain and scenery, respect for cultural and environmental values, and a race that will challenge competitors physically, mentally and physically."

"We are very confident that we will achieve our target competitor goal of 800 athletes for the 2018 event that includes 100 internationals, and then growing that to over 1,000 athletes in subsequent years."

"With events such as the Ruapehu Ring of Fire there are typically one or two supporters for every competitor which could see Ruapehu hosting around 2,400 event specific visitors over the event weekend and lead up to it."

"The Ultra Trail Australia attracted 4,500 competitors which highlights the huge popularity of ultra trail running world-wide and the potential for the Ruapehu Ring of Fire to develop into an iconic international signature-sporting event for Ruapehu and NZ."

"Entries for the Ruapehu Ring of Fire will officially open on Monday 10 July at 9am NZ time, however, in the interim people can find more information at www.rof.co.nz or contact myself directly on 021 632 721 or email nick@rof.co.nz."

