The countdown is on for the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 11:15

New Zealand’s largest cycling occasion, and arguably one of the country’s largest sports participation events is again looking forward to welcoming around 6,000 riders and over 10,000 supporters to the Taupo region on Saturday 25 November.

With a philosophy of inclusion, the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge offers a wide variety of options to get on your bike and be part of the annual pilgrimage to one of New Zealand’s longest and most established events, this year celebrating its 41st running.

There are 14 different event categories on offer ranging from the iconic 160km Bike Barn Round The Lake, the 80km Half the Lake, the shorter 40km bookabach Quarter Lake introduced in 2016, as well as 35km, 60km and 85km mountain bike options.

Combine this with the 5km Kids Heart Ride, and the 16km Lakesider for the recreational cyclist, and there really is something on offer for everyone. To further enable riders of all types to experience the occasion, there’s also a 10% entry discount on offer for families and groups of 10 or more.

Event Director Aaron Carter comments "With a desire to enable all people to do our event, in addition to the variety of ride options and incentives, we’re also embracing the new e-bike phenomenon. Riders will be able to choose to use their e-bike in a number of categories including the Lakesider, bookabach Quarter Lake, Half the Lake, Bike Barn Round The Lake and the 35km Huka Teaser. And with great cafes, shopping, and an abundance of activities to keep everyone busy, Taupo offers a great excuse for a weekend away before the Christmas rush."

Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge event and entry information can be found at: www.cyclechallenge.com