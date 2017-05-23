Sport Hawke’s Bay hosts the 2017 Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 16:27

On Saturday, May 20, the annual Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards were held at Pettigrew Green Arena in Taradale, recognizing the region’s sports people and supporters for their contributions and achievements during the year.

The event hosted over 490 of Hawke’s Bay’s top sporting people and supporters as 15 awards were presented on the night, with John Kirkpatrick being announced as supreme winner. The international shearing champion is the second shearer to claim the award, following Cam Fergusson winning the award in 2011.

The big winners on the night were Waka Ama, claiming the SBS Bank Innovation in Sport (Haeata Ocean Sports Inc), Kennedy Park Resort Napier Masters Sportsperson of the Year (Roni Nuku), Sileni Estates Coach of the Year (Myka Nuku), and Youthtown Disabled Sportsperson of the Year (AJ MacDonald).

2017 saw the introduction of the NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Contribution to Increasing Maori Participation Award. This award was designed to recognise a group or individual that has positively contributed to increasing participation in their chosen sport in the Te Matau a Maui region. IronMÄori took away the honours narrowly claiming it ahead of KohupÄtiki Marae and Heretaunga Ararau O NgÄti Kahungunu Waka Ama.

Hawke’s Bay Netball were once again crowned the Nimons Regional Sports Organisation of the Year for a fourth consecutive year. While the Hawke’s Bay Hawkeyes bounced back from narrowly missing out on the 2016 Senior team award to claim the 2017 Tremains Team of the Year following another highly successful year on the speedway track.

The Hawke’s Bay Sports Hall of Fame were also reintroduced after a 3-year absence .2013 inductee and double Olympian presented the awards to 2017 inductees, Duane Kale and Mark Paston. Multiple medal winner at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, Kale said he was ‘honoured to be recognised amongst the Hawke’s Bay public".

Commercial Manager, Ryan Hambleton says "Hawke’s Bay has a wealth of sporting talent. From sports administration to winning on the world stage, we have a lot to celebrate. Sport Hawke’s bay is proud to deliver an event in which we bring together the sector to congratulate those who have done an outstanding job over the past 12 months".

Kirkpatrick beat Masters category winner, world champion waka ama paddler Roni Nuku, another world champion waka ama paddler and Disabled category winner Amy Jane MacDonald, Junior Team category winners, the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV rugby side, Senior Team winners, the Hawke's Bay Hawkeyes Superstock team, and Olympic Games cyclist and Junior category winner Regan Gough for the supreme award.

For a full list of winners please see below.