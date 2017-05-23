More controversy with Jennings vs Nansen

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 17:45

More controversy has come to light concerning the New Zealand title fight between Rebecca Jennings vs Baby Nansen in Wellington this passed Saturday.

As we knew from the beginning Baby Nansen was announced as the winner by Split Decision, however 10 minutes after the bout, Nansen’s camp was approach stating that the official supervisor has miscalculated the scorecard and the result was changed to a Split Decision draw.

This is what we didn’t know that has came to light today. NZPBA Wellington representative Ian Scott who originally supervises Wellington boxing events, was away in Florida to take part in the annual IBF convention. It was also revealed that four officials who were going to be at the event pulled out at the last minute.

The biggest shock of this all is that Promoter, Mark Hampton who is also a judge for NZPBA outside his own promotion, was appointed as the NZPBA Commissioner and Title Supervisor. Hampton not only was the Promoter and the NZPBA title Supervisor, he is also the Trainer, Manager and cornering Rebecca Jennings for this title bout. It is also believed that the mastersheet of the scorecards has gone missing.

There are also reports that state that Hamptons close friends who are kickboxing judges, were appointed to judge the title bout in place of the officials that pulled out.

So the question is what is going to happen now and what should happen?

Managers of Baby Nansen has launched a appeal today to NZPBA to either revoke to decision back to Nansen winning the bout or to have Nansen appointed as mandatory challenger, with an immediate rematch to happen within 3 months. It is believed that NZPBA will be launching an investigation to see what happened and how this happened.

What should happen is that the title bout itself should be changed to a no Contest, Mark Hampton should be stood down as NZPBA official for wrong calculation of the score cards and all the controversy that has happened and whoever appointed Mark Hampton as supervisor who be stood down from their position.

What should have happened? Shelley Ashton who is Manawatu NZPBA representative was the closest supervising official and should have been appointed to take over.

Craig Thomson who will be promoting an event in July with Asher Derbyshire defending his NZPBA title against Zane Hopeman. Thomson has requested that he wants one Auckland, one Wellington and one Manawatu official so there can be no mistakes for this important matchup.