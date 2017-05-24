Gallagher Chiefs team named to take on the Blues in battle

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 16:45

The final seeding order of the tightly contested New Zealand Conference is still anybody’s guess just four rounds shy of the 2017 Investec Super Rugby playoffs. What can be guaranteed however, is that come 7.35pm on Friday evening, two highly motivated and courageous kiwi sides will throw everything at each other in the hopes of securing a win which could prove season-defining.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has made three changes to the starting fifteen who narrowly lost 31-24 to the BNZ Crusaders in Fiji last Friday. There’s just one change to the forward pack with relentless number 8 Liam Messam contributing 156 caps of experience to the starting lineup.

The remaining two changes effect the backline, with Johnny Faauli returning to the playing 23 to start at second five-eighth. The potent mid-fielder reunites with Anton Lienert-Brown who moves to centre for Fridays evening’s unmissable derby match.

The Gallagher Chiefs team to play the Blues at 7.35pm this Friday 26 May at Eden Park:

Unavailable for selection: Brad Weber, Mitchell Graham, Glen Fisiiahi, Liam Polwart, Charlie Ngatai, Toni Pulu, Sam McNicol and Stephen Donald.

The Gallagher Chiefs return to FMG Stadium Waikato to take on the Waratahs at the earlier kickoff time of 5.05pm next Saturday 3 June. Rising Chiefs region rugby talent will be on show in the curtain raiser, with Hamilton Boys High School playing Rotorua Boys High School in the University of Waikato Chiefs Cup Final. Tickets to next Saturday’s Round 15 fixture between the Gallagher Chiefs and the Waratahs can be purchased from ticketdirect.co.nz or 0800 4 CHIEFS.

1. Kane Hames (19)

2. Nathan Harris (25) 3. Nepo Laulala (8) 4. Dominic Bird (22) 5. Brodie Retallick (81) 6. Mitchell Brown (11) 7. Sam Cane (co-captain) (90) 8. Liam Messam (156) 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow (77) 10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain) (83) 11. James Lowe (47) 12. Johnny Faauli (4) 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (35) 14. Tim Nanai-Williams (81) 15. Damian McKenzie (44)

RESERVES:

16. Hika Elliot (115) 17. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi (21) 18. Atu Moli (21)

19. Taleni Seu (28) 20. Lachlan Boshier (13) 21. Jonathan Taumateine (4) 22. Solomon Alaimalo (4) 23. Shaun Stevenson (18)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets