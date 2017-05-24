Leadership promotions part of Active Strategy roll out

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 18:33

Sport Hawke’s Bay has promoted two staff to its leadership team as part of rolling out its new strategy aimed at getting more Hawke’s Bay people active more often.

Junior Armstrong has been appointed as Community Sport Manager and Sue Smith to Active Lifestyles Manager.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chief executive Mark Aspden said the two promotions were part of a realignment with the new strategy that has three pillars - Community Sport, Active Lifestyles and Regional Leadership.

"Our vision is to see Hawke’s Bay people have a life-long love of sport and physical activity and as part of that we have re-aligned our teams and our objectives.

The Community Sport Team which combines all staff within the School Sport (education) and Sport Development teams will be led by Junior following 7 years in various roles at the regional sports trust. Sue Smith’s team comprises staff from Health, Recreation and Special projects teams.

"I’m really excited about the new role and am looking forward to working with the team and its partners in the community to get more people, more active, more often." Sue says.

The team aims to inspire the Hawke’s Bay community to engage in greater levels of physical activity through working with individuals and families, local groups and organisations that deliver physical activity programmes and events.

"I’ve got a great team and with them and the wider areas of the organization, we are in a good position to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of Hawke’s Bay people," she said.

Junior says, "the community sport team will be focused on supporting regional sport organisations, schools and clubs run sport more effectively."

This is two pronged - the sport workforce which is about working with sports and sport clubs to develop skills of coaches, officials and administrators as well as creating positive opportunities for sport and physical activity in the school environment.

"There is a renewed effort going into improving physical activity in schools, especially at primary school levels, where if we can make a positive impact, it will hopefully lead to a life-long love of sport and activity."

Mark said the strategy’s third pillar of regional leadership is an organisation wide scope at both an operational and governance level.

"It’s important that we can influence key stakeholders to develop and enhance the sport and active recreation sector.

This is about providing advice and support to key regional stakeholders in the development of the sector as well as ensuring we have the right facilities to meet the demand of the sector.

They join Commercial Manager, Ryan Hambleton, WhÄnau Active Manager, Moana-Lee Raihania and Finance/HR Manager Annette Mossman on the senior management team headed by CEO, Mark Aspden.