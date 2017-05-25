Beko Netball League - Round 10

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 10:46

Hellers Netball Mainland coach Peter McInnes has looked to experience to plug the gap left by shooter Ellie Bird as his side remains in the hunt for a place in the Beko Netball League final.

They face a pivotal match against Netball Waikato Bay of Plenty (WBOP) at Cambridge High School in Cambridge on Saturday while Netball South hosts the High Wire Trust Northern Comets in the other league match this weekend. Both Netball Central and the SKYCITY Marvels have a bye round.

Just one point separates Mainland and WBOP with the latter last week grabbing second spot on the points table dominated by the unbeaten Central side.

Two goals was the difference when they met in Round 5 in Christchurch where the hosts held off a fast-finishing WBOP side for the win.

But WBOP are coming off a convincing win over the Comets and take on a Mainland side consolidating combinations up front after the loss of Bird to the Silvermoon Tactix in the ANZ Premiership.

McInnes, who stepped into the role to replace Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, looked to captain Sophia Fenwick in the two-goal loss to the Marvels last week.

Fenwick played her Trans-Tasman Netball league career in the shooting circle for both the Silvermoon Tactix and Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel before making the switch to the other end of the court for the Beko Netball League.

She grabbed one intercept and six deflections with the goal defence bib on in the first half against the Marvels and then slotted 14 from 18 in the second half in the shooting circle.

Fenwick looks a handy replacement in the circle, combining well with goal attack Caitlin Dowden - opening up space when needed and claiming two rebounds.

The former NZ U21 player believed she was drafted into the shooting role to bring some "settle-ness" to a front end finding their connections after the loss of Bird.

"I’m just filling in," she said with a laugh. "Just being a bit of an older player and I’ve been (playing) there a long time. It’s just about trying to bring some settle-ness down that end."

Fenwick is not the only player to be used at either end of the court in recent rounds of the Beko Netball League.

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel squad member Jennifer O’Connell has turned out for South over the past two weeks and on both occasions wore both the goal shooter and keeper bibs.

Her side is at home, at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill, on Sunday to meet the Comets in a match where pride is on the line - both teams out of the running for the league’s June 18 grand final in Auckland.

Round 10 Fixture

Netball WBOP v Hellers Netball Mainland

2pm, Saturday 27 May

Cambridge High School, Cambridge

Netball South v High Wire Trust Northern Comets

4pm, Sunday 28 May

ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill

LIVE SKY Sport 3